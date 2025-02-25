WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (PEG) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $286 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $546 million, or $1.10 per share, last year.Excluding items, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc reported adjusted earnings of $421 million or $0.84 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 5.4% to $2.465 billion from $2.605 billion last year.Public Service Enterprise Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $286 Mln. vs. $546 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $1.10 last year. -Revenue: $2.465 Bln vs. $2.605 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX