WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc. (PEG) initiated its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in a range of $3.94 to $4.06 per share.On average, 20 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $4.01 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company raised its 2025-2029 capital spending plan to $22.5 billion to $26 billion from the prior five-year plan of $18 billion to $21 billion.For 2025, the company plans to invest $3.8 billion on regulated investments focused on infrastructure modernization, energy efficiency, electrification initiatives and load growth.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX