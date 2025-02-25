Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin Subsidiary the Door Announces Major Roster of Chef and Lifestyle Talent for 2025 Showcasing Its Prowess for Culinary Launches and Brand Expansion

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 25, 2025 / The Door, a subsidiary of Observer's 2025 Agency of The Year Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) and a leader in culinary and lifestyle PR and integrated marketing, is expanding its line up of chef and lifestyle talent for 2025. Known for representing and marketing some of the most prominent hospitality entities, culinary icons, and food and beverage consumer brands-this latest group of clients further solidifies The Door's expertise in guiding chefs and lifestyle figures through successful brand expansions such as cookbooks, restaurants and strategic partnerships.

The Door's President Tara Melega who has been leading the charge on cultivating and growing the lifestyle personality and cookbook practice, comments, "Since The Door started, we've always believed in the power of culinary and lifestyle talent to not only inspire but also drive significant impact. Watching this year's diverse roster come together has been a deeply rewarding experience. I'm thrilled to see this personal passion translate into a rapidly growing, lucrative division, and I look forward to the continued success we'll create alongside these exceptional talents. We're just getting started!"

The Door proudly welcomes the following clients:

Donatella Arpaia - One of The Door's first clients, celebrity chef, restaurateur, and television personality, Donatella Arpaia returns to agency for representation. Donatella opened her first restaurant at 25 and currently operates the popular Italian destination, NOMA Beach, in Coral Gables, Miami. The Door is building a strategy for her continued growth and presence in the culinary and lifestyle space.

Mark Filippelli - This Cookbook is a Huge Missed-Steak! (April 2025)

Australian hospitality powerhouse Mark Filippelli, known for Matcha Mylkbar and Sydney's Mark + Vinny's, brings his passion for plant-based eating and sustainability to his latest project. This Cookbook is a Huge Missed-Steak! is a part-cookbook, part-autobiography featuring unique plant-based recipes and witty storytelling. The Door is leading the U.S. launch strategy for the book, focusing on Los Angeles, while elevating Mark's voice as a thought leader in healthy living.

Danny Freeman - Italian-ish (August 26, 2025)

Author and pasta expert Danny Freeman has built a devoted following of over 1 million on TikTok and Instagram through his @DannyLovesPasta accounts, where he shares innovative pasta-making techniques, colorful creations, and engaging content. As a key driver to the success of his first book, Danny Loves Pasta, The Door was hired again to create and execute the strategy for his second book, Italian-ish.

Alfredo Garcia - Let's Make It! (April 22, 2025)

Alfredo Garcia, also known as @Freddsters on Instagram (with nearly 800K followers), is a Mexican American content creator and author who blends his heritage and American upbringing in cooking. A first-generation Mexican American from the Rio Grande Valley of Texas and raised in Chicago, Alfredo was previously a private chef for MLB players. Inspired by the strong women in his family, he specializes in chilaquiles, tacos, and salsas. His debut cookbook, Let's Make It!, will feature his signature recipes and personal stories.

Mary Giuliani - Brand Expansion

Renowned lifestyle expert, caterer to the stars, three-time author, and founder of Mary Giuliani Catering & Events, Mary is a leader in high-end, creative catering and event planning. The Door is tasked with rebranding MGCE, showcasing Mary's expertise, and advancing her as a key figure in the event space and beyond.

Alba Huerta - Brand Development

The Door will create financial and promotional opportunities for celebrated mixologist, author, and entrepreneur Alba Huerta who is best known for her Houston-based bar, Julep, which won the 2022 James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar Program. Julep was also ranked 46th on the inaugural 50 Best Bars North America list. Alba has been featured as one of Entrepreneur's 100 Most Influential Women in 2023 and is a member of the Williams Sonoma Chefs' Collective. Her book, Julep, won a 2019 IACP award.

Asma Khan - Monsoon (March 11, 2025)

The Door is handling the media launch of MONSOON, the new cookbook from internationally renowned chef and award-winning author Asma Khan. In MONSOON, Chef Khan offers a masterclass in building flavor through the intuitive principles of Indian cooking. Founder of the beloved Darjeeling Express, she was the first British chef featured on Netflix's Chef's Table (Emmy-nominated) and was named to the TIME 100 list of 2024's most influential people.

Sally McKenney - Sally's Baking 101 (September 2, 2025)

Sally McKenney is the blogger, baker, and founder of Sally's Baking Recipes, a widely trusted destination for home bakers seeking well-tested recipes and expert guidance. She has previously published Sally's Baking Addiction, Sally's Candy Addiction, and Sally's Cookie Addiction. The Door will launch her latest book, Sally's Baking 101, which provides a comprehensive guide for bakers at all skill levels.

Molly Yeh - Sweet Farm (March 4, 2025)

Longtime client, Emmy Award - and James Beard Foundation Award-nominated star of Food Network's series Girl Meets Farm and New York Times bestselling author of Home Is Where The Eggs Are and Molly On The Range is back with the launch of Sweet Farm on March 4th. With more than 100 recipes for sweet treats and other delights from her kitchen on a sugar beet farm, home bakers around the country will love Molly's peek into her life - muddy boots, sticky fingers, and all!

About The Door

Founded in 2008 by industry veterans Lois Najarian O'Neill and Charlie Dougiello, The Door which was acquired by Dolphin in 2018, is an integrated marketing and PR agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities. For more information, visit thedooronline.com or follow on Instagram at @thedooronline.

About Dolphin:

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital, and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing, and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content, and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017 and just named Observer 2025 Agency of the Year, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, management, branding strategy, talent booking, and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., Elle Communications, and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries-from entertainment, music, and sports to hospitality, fashion, and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch, and accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events, and content in its areas of expertise.

Dolphin has also launched "The Pod", a new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. "The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors, including gift cards and discount codes for brands like Häagen-Dazs, Francis Ford Coppola Wines, Carbone Fine Food, Saysh, and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors may also receive special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin Entertainment shareholders can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

Contact Information

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

646-755-7412

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire