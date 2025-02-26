Anzeige
Mittwoch, 26.02.2025
Die DeepSeek-Revolution: Pioneer AIs Multi-Agent-Strategie lässt die Konkurrenz alt aussehen!
WKN: A40S26 | ISIN: SE0023114012
Frankfurt
26.02.25
09:59 Uhr
0,924 Euro
-0,141
-13,24 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.02.2025 13:45 Uhr
Qben Infra AB: Full-year 2024 proforma financial results

Finanznachrichten News

Qben Infra delivered proforma revenue of SEK 2 658 million in 2024, an increase of 12% from compared to 2023 (SEK 2 366 million). Adjusted proforma EBITDA ended at NOK 237 million, versus NOK 182 in the year before.

Enclosed with this announcement is the company update presented during the webcast today. A recording of the presentation with Qben Infra's CEO is available here: https://www.youtube.com/live/7uVJ2dkTp1Q

Full-year 2024 proforma financial results:
https://attachment.news.eu.nasdaq.com/a74c46c8ecb57aaaedf90b126c9a2162f

For further information, please contact:
Øivind Horpestad, CEO of Qben Infra
Tel: +47 910 00 626
E-mail: oivind@qben.se

About Qben Infra
Qben Infra is a group specializing in the acquisition and development of platforms within infrastructure services in the Nordics, gathering a diversified portfolio of 20+ companies across four infrastructure niches: Construction, Rail, Power and Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC). To drive value creation, Qben Infra collaborates closely with the platforms, focusing on identifying investment opportunities within profitable niches with strong potential for development, consolidation, and growth. This strategy fosters sustainable growth and profitability, enabling Qben Infra to play a vital role in advancing infrastructure development in the Nordics, now and going forward. By merging platforms with distinct yet complementary expertise, Qben Infra unlocks synergies and capitalizes on expansive market opportunities, enabling the group to take on even larger and more complex projects. For further information, visit qben.se.

