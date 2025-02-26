Intellego Technologies AB: Intellego and Henkel announce global collaboration for the PSA market

Intellego and Henkel have been working together for several years on a project within the global UV curing PSA market (Pressure Sensitive Adhesives). The collaboration is progressing well, and the parties are currently discussing an exclusive global commercial agreement, aiming to be signed in the near future.

The global PSA market is expected to generate approximately 16 billion Euros per year in the next coming years and Henkel is one of the world largest supplier of PSA. PSA is used in day to day products such as cell phones, computers, medical devices, labels and many more products. PSA adhesives are usually UV cured during the production process of previously mentioned products.



About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2023, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.5 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 2.6 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 48,000 people worldwide - united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at www.henkel.com

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Claes Lindahl, CEO Intellego Technologies AB

E-mail: claes.lindahl@intellego-technologies.com

Phone: +46 735 344 634

About Us

Intellego Technologies develops and manufactures color indicators that show the effect of irradiation with, among other things, invisible ultraviolet light, UV light. Color indicators are used globally in, for example, the disinfection industry, the sunscreen industry, and the manufacturing industry. Intellego's indicators have been developed from the company's patented photochromic ink, which can be adapted to different wavelengths of light and various application areas across a range of different industries. Intellego Technologies was founded in 2011, is headquartered in Stockholm, and is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

The company's Certified Adviser on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm is Mangold Fondkommission AB.

Intellego's website: https://intellego-technologies.com/en/

