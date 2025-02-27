K33 AB: K33 Publishes Q4 and Year-End Report for 2024

Strong growth and preparing for partners.

K33 closed a record-breaking Q4, achieving 375M SEK in revenue, a 50% increase from Q3 2024. The quarter also marked the successful rebrand from Arcario to K33, strengthening its market position. Additionally, K33 posted a positive EBITDA of 1.3M SEK, demonstrating operational efficiency and sustainable growth.



For the full year, revenue grew 530% from 154M SEK in 2023 to 970M SEK in 2024.



The full report for Q4 2024 is available on k33.com/ir/reports.





Highlights

Record-Breaking Quarter K33 achieved 375M SEK in revenue, a 50% increase from Q3 2024.

Successful Rebrand The transition to K33 was successfully completed, reinforcing K33's market position with a stronger brand and core focus of redefining wealth management in the digital era.

Positive EBITDA K33 posted a positive EBITDA of 1.3M SEK, reflecting its disciplined approach to growth and operational efficiency.

Onboarding partners (Subsequent event) K33 has onboarded its first bank as a corporate client and is in the process of developing its first "brokerage-as-a-service" model with Stack, laying the foundation for future growth.



Fourth quarter of 2024

-compared to the fourth quarter of 2023-

Group revenue increased to 375,432 kSEK (85,730)

EBITDA amounted to 1,349 kSEK (-6,974)

EBIT amounted to -533 kSEK (-11,140)

The result for the period amounted to 72 kSEK (-27,119)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.000 (-0.003)

Full Year 2024

-compared to full year 2023-

Group revenue increased to 969,515 kSEK (154,305)

EBITDA amounted to 6,654 kSEK (-21,867)

EBIT amounted to -1,556 kSEK (-70,879)

The result for the period amounted to -3,870 kSEK (-89,997)

Earnings per share before dilution amounted to SEK 0.000 (-0.006)

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO K33, comments:

"K33's takeover of Arcario has been a great success. We are experiencing accelerated growth while preparing for partnerships with banks and financial service providers."



For further information, please contact:

Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)

E-mail: ir@k33.com

Web: k33.com/ir



About K33

K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

This information is information that K33 AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-02-27 07:00 CET.