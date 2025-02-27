SMX: Stop Grandstanding: Just Use Molecular-Embedding Technology to Curb Waste, Fraud and Abuse

The conversation around waste, fraud, and abuse is often contentious, but one fact remains undisputed: too many industries suffer from supply chain fraud, counterfeiting, and-perhaps most critically-a lack of transparency and accountability.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), a pioneer in digitizing physical objects for a circular economy, offers a transformative solution. Its molecular marking technology eliminates ambiguity, ensuring that financial investments into products and materials are spent as intended, free from fraud and manipulation.

How? By embedding an invisible, immutable marker at the molecular level, SMX provides a seamless method for tracing, verifying, and authenticating materials throughout global supply chains. And this isn't a niche application-it has the potential to revolutionize industries ranging from commodities and computer hardware to precious metals, lumber, and agriculture.

How SMX Reduces Waste, Fraud, and Abuse Across Industries

Eradicating Fraud in Commodities: The commodities market is rife with fraudulent practices, from misrepresenting quality to falsifying sustainability claims. SMX's molecular markers can be embedded in raw materials such as crude oil, natural gas, and industrial metals, ensuring every shipment is verifiable at any stage. This prevents dilution, adulteration, or substitution with inferior materials-protecting both investors and end-users.

Combating Counterfeiting in Computer Hardware: The global semiconductor and electronics industries face an epidemic of counterfeit components that threaten security, performance, and safety. Some cases have even had lethal consequences, such as wartime tampering by Mossad and the Ukrainian army. With SMX's molecular marking, manufacturers can permanently embed unique identifiers into microchips, circuit boards, and other hardware, enabling instant verification. This reduces the risk of counterfeit parts infiltrating critical sectors like defense, aerospace, and telecommunications while ensuring compliance with electronic waste regulations.

Securing Precious Metals from Fraud and Theft: The precious metals industry is plagued by smuggling, illegal mining, and false purity claims. SMX's technology allows gold, silver, and platinum-group metals to be seamlessly tagged at the molecular level, ensuring every gram is traceable from mine to market. This real-time authentication is critical for ethical sourcing initiatives and compliance with fair-trade and conflict-free regulations.

Eliminating Lumber Laundering and Illegal Logging: Illegal logging is a major driver of deforestation and biodiversity loss. SMX provides a groundbreaking solution by embedding molecular markers into timber at the point of harvest-markers that remain intact through processing, distribution, and even into final products like furniture or construction materials. This technology enables governments, NGOs, and consumers to verify legal and sustainable sourcing, curbing illegal deforestation and fraudulent mislabeling.

Protecting Agricultural Supply Chains: Agricultural fraud, from counterfeit organic labels to misrepresented origins, costs billions annually. SMX's molecular marking technology ensures that products labeled as organic, non-GMO, or ethically sourced truly meet those claims. Whether applied to seeds, fertilizers, or final food products, this technology prevents fraudulent substitutions and contamination-particularly crucial for high-value crops like coffee, cocoa, and wine, where mislabeling is rampant.

An Available Solution for Supply Chain Integrity

The real issue isn't just in the transactions themselves-it's in the layers of waivers, exemptions, and expedited processes that obscure accountability, making fraud and waste challenging to track. That may not change overnight. However, SMX technology introduces an unprecedented level of deterrence, offering industries a powerful tool to fight back against systemic fraud and inefficiency.

By integrating molecular marking with blockchain and AI-driven traceability, SMX is shaping a future where governments, businesses, and consumers can verify that materials, components, and commodities are precisely what they claim to be. This level of accountability doesn't just prevent financial losses-it sets the foundation for a more transparent, sustainable, and ethical global economy.

In short, SMX delivers something far more effective than political rhetoric: a tangible, scalable solution to waste, fraud, and abuse.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

