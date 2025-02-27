Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors: Global Executive Robert Kokx Joins E-Cite Motors as Chief Production Officer as it Solidifies Assembly and Supply Chain

Innovative EV Technologies, Inc. formerly VaporBrands International, Inc. dba E-Cite Motors Group, (OTC PINK:VAPR) announced that Robert Kokx has joined E-Cite Motors as Chief Productions Officer (CPO).

Formerly the Executive Engineering Manager at Porsche Engineering Services, and the Director of Vehicle Development at Mercedes Benz Technology, Robert Kokx has an extensive background in automotive spanning over four decades. As a C-Level Executive and engineer specializing in plant setup, full vehicle engineering, direct staff management, and vehicle launches throughout his career he has been instrumental in the development of production and successful launching of numerous vehicles. Robert has consulted for many emerging OEM's as well as with the Ugandan government to successfully localize vehicle manufacturing. Robert is currently the president of AIH Group Americas, a globally renowned manufacturing and logistics consultancy firm which also offers contract manufacturing to its customers https://autoih.co.za/. Robert will continue his role as an AIH executive while focusing on developing and implementing a full production plan for the launch of E-Cites new vehicles and will oversee the production process.

Robert Kokx E-Cite CPO remarked: "I have been working closely with the executive team at E-Cite and have known and worked with Gene Langmesser for many years. I am very inspired by the product lineup and the value proposition, so much so that I needed to become fully involved in contributing to its success. I have supported many endeavors in the Automotive sector, but the clear advantages that we have created at E-Cite including the unique product styling, vehicle quality and the strategic approach in which we plan to enter into the marketplace have really caught my attention. I am very excited to begin production and to share these state-of-the-art vehicles."

Gene Langmesser E-Cite COO stated: "In my career in designing and developing automobiles, very few people that I have worked with possess the combination of understanding the intricacies of developing the process from concept through launch as does Robert Kokx. I am fully confident that our production development and supply chain logistics are in very good hands and am thrilled that he is now officially part of the E-Cite executive team."

Barry Henthorn E-Cite CEO added: "When someone of Robert Kokx's caliber decides to dedicate their time and life-long accomplishments to the company and product you have spent years developing, it certainly reassures you that you're onto something great. We are ready to embark on this new phase, and Robert is undoubtedly the right person at the right time to lead the production."

Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors

www.ecitemotors.com (OTC PINK:VAPR) is a publicly traded company based in Bothell, WA that is developing for manufacturing, state of the art electric and ICE vehicles utilizing the latest in technologies with a flare of some of the iconic autos of the past. Innovative (VAPR) acquired 100% ownership in E-Cite Motors, Acclaimed Automotive www.acclaimedauto.com, and N2A Motors www.n2amotors.com a California-based custom auto manufacturer and car factory specializing in designing, engineering and building prototype, concept, and limited production vehicles for OEMs, corporations, movies, and private owners. N2A was led by legendary designer Gene Langmesser who now serves as the COO of the combined operations.

CONTACT:

Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors

ceo@ecitemotors.com

SOURCE: Innovative EV Technologies dba E-Cite Motors

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire