Waste Energy Corp.: Waste Energy Corp Announces Leadership Team for Fayetteville, NC Waste-to-Energy Facility

Waste Energy Corp ("Waste Energy" or the "Company"), (OTCQB:WAST), an emerging waste-to-energy (WTE) company at the forefront of sustainable innovation, dedicated to diverting plastic and tires waste streams from oceans, streams, nature and food supplies, today announced the leadership team that will oversee operations at its Fayetteville, NC pyrolysis facility, a key project in the company's mission to convert plastic waste into clean energy.

W. Scott McBride has been appointed President of Waste-to-Energy Operations for Waste Energy Corp, where he will oversee all locations. Mr. McBride brings extensive expertise in pyrolysis technology and environmental sustainability. He holds a degree in Environmental Science from Western Colorado University and a Master's degree in Education from Monmouth University in New Jersey. He is also the founder of EnergyFX, a company dedicated to advancing pyrolysis solutions to combat plastic waste. His leadership will be instrumental in scaling Waste Energy Corp's operations and ensuring the success of the Fayetteville facility and future locations.

"This is an exciting time for Waste Energy Corp and the waste-to-energy industry as a whole," said McBride. "Our Fayetteville facility represents a major step in transforming plastic waste into a valuable energy source while reducing environmental harm. I look forward to leading the expansion of our operations and working with a team committed to real, sustainable change."

Additionally, Mr. Stacy Dixon has been named Director of Operations for the Fayetteville facility. A retired U.S. Army Staff Sergeant, Mr. Dixon served for 22 years, demonstrating exceptional leadership and operational expertise. He studied Criminal Justice at Monmouth University in New Jersey and brings a strong background in logistics and team management. His experience will be critical in ensuring the facility's day-to-day efficiency and operational excellence.

"I am honored to join Waste Energy Corp and lead operations at the Fayetteville facility," said Dixon. "My career has been built on discipline, efficiency, and mission-driven leadership-qualities I will bring to this new role. Our goal is to make this facility a model for innovation and operational excellence in the waste-to-energy sector."

Scott Gallagher, Chairman and CEO of Waste Energy Corp, expressed his enthusiasm for the new leadership appointments. "Bringing Scott McBride and Stacy Dixon into these key roles is a game-changer for our company. Mr. McBride's deep knowledge of pyrolysis technology and his strategic vision will drive the success of our operations, while Mr. Dixon's leadership and operational expertise will ensure efficiency at the Fayetteville facility. These appointments reinforce our commitment to scaling Waste Energy Corp into a national leader in waste-to-energy solutions."

The Fayetteville facility is a 30-ton-per-day pyrolysis plant designed to convert discarded plastic into clean energy, contributing to landfill diversion and sustainable fuel production. Waste Energy Corp remains committed to advancing waste-to-energy solutions and expanding its impact across the industry.

For more information about Waste Energy Corp, please visit www.WasteEnergyCorp.com.

Company Contact:

Scott Gallagher, CEO

Waste Energy Corp

(727) 417-7807

Scott@MetaWorksPlatforms.io

About Waste Energy Corp

Waste Energy Corp is committed to redefining waste as an asset and to reducing the volume of non-recyclable waste in landfills and incinerators. Specializing in the conversion of waste plastics and used tires into clean diesel fuel. The company will combine AI & Pyrolysis technologies to reduce the volume of plastic and tire waste in landfills while developing a new, clean, US based energy source.

Waste Energy Corp. trades on the OTCQB market, over the counter under the ticker symbol: WAST. Waste Energy Corp is an SEC exchange act, fully reporting company. For more information on Waste Energy Corp, please visit www.WasteEnergyCorp.com. For additional investor or financial information visit: www.SEC.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Waste Energy Corp's business operations and future financial performance and projections. These statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including market conditions and regulatory approvals and other factors outside of the control of WEC, which may impact the actual results. Investors are encouraged to review all risk factors and results disclosed in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange commission at www.SEC.Gov.

SOURCE: Waste Energy Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire