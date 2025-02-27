Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) ("DiagnaMed", "DMED", or the "Company"), a leading provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for the hydrogen and life sciences industries, is pleased to announce its support of Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (FSE: 7FJ) (OTCQB: QIMCF) ("QIMC") efforts to establish hydrogen as a primary energy source in Quebec, aligning with the Province's mandate to reduce emissions by 38% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

As announced by QIMC on February 26, 2025 (press release), QIMC highlighted the potential commercial opportunity for scalable natural hydrogen production within the fault-associated fracturing porosity of the Lake Timiskaming Graben, with a particular focus on the municipality of St-Bruno-de-Guigues, in Quebec. DMED, with its strategic collaboration with QIMC (press release), is expanding its support of QIMC's commercial ambitions using the Company's proprietary electromagnetic heating technology for hydrogen production. Developed by Dr. Qingwang Yuan of the HOPE Group at Texas Tech University, this groundbreaking innovation enables the direct extraction of hydrogen from petroleum reservoirs and natural hydrogen fields.

Fabio Chianelli, Chairman and CEO of DiagnaMed, commented:

"We are excited about QIMC's significant reported findings of natural hydrogen from its St. Bruno-de-Guigues property, which could have a potential overall commercial value in the billions of dollars, and are focused on expanding our collaboration with QIMC in supporting their objectives in producing cost-effective, carbon-neutral hydrogen using our proprietary electromagnetic heating technology enabling the direct extraction of hydrogen from natural hydrogen fields."

About DiagnaMed

DiagnaMed Holdings Corp. (CSE: DMED) (OTCQB: DGNMF) delivers innovative technology solutions for the cleantech and life sciences industries, with a focus on hydrogen production and AI-driven drug discovery and diagnostics. Visit DiagnaMed.com.

For more information, please contact:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "will", "may", "expect", "could", "can", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe", "projected", "aims", and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risk Factors" in Company's management's discussion and analysis for the three-months ended December 31, 2024 ("MD&A"), dated February 24, 2025, which is available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state, province, territory or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state, province, territory or jurisdiction.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242578

SOURCE: DiagnaMed Holdings Corp.