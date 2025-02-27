Altigen Technologies Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025

2nd Consecutive Profitable Quarter

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Our fiscal first quarter represented our 2nd consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen President & CEO. "On a year over year basis our results improved in virtually every category. Although our cloud services revenue decreased on a year over year basis, we did experience modest growth on a sequential quarterly basis. Overall, our digital transformation efforts are gaining traction as evidenced by our reduction in operating expenses. Going forward we expect to see similar improvements in our top line revenue."

Quarter Highlights (1Q 2025 versus 1Q 2024)

Net Revenue increased 4% to $3.4 million Cloud services revenue decreased 9% to $1.7 million Service and Other revenue increased 37% to $1.4 million Gross margin increased to 63%, compared with 60% GAAP net income was $87 thousand, compared with ($346) thousand

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2025 versus Fiscal 2024

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal 1Q25 Fiscal 1Q24 Change Total Revenue $ 3,378 $ 3,240 4 % Cloud Services 1,720 1,890 (9 %) Services and Other 1,366 996 37 % Legacy Products 292 354 (18 %) GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income $ 74 $ (343 ) 122 % Operating Margin 2.2 % (10.6 %) Non-GAAP Operating (Loss)/ Income $ 112 $ (330 ) 134 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 3.3 % (10.2 %) GAAP Net Income/(Loss) $ 87 $ (346 ) 125 % GAAP Income/ (Loss) Per Share $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) nm Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 291 $ (159 ) 283 % Cash Flow from Operations $ (95 ) $ (498 ) 81 %

nm = not measurable/ meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Trended Financial Information

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages) Fiscal 1Q25 Fiscal 4Q24 Fiscal 3Q24 Fiscal 2Q24 Fiscal 1Q24 Total Revenue $ 3,378 $ 3,736 $ 3,283 $ 3,360 $ 3,240 Cloud Services 1,720 1,680 1,710 1,817 1,890 Services and Other 1,366 1,731 1,249 1,183 996 Legacy Products 292 325 324 360 354 GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income $ 75 $ 209 $ 68 $ (241 ) $ (343 ) Operating Margin 2.2 % 0.7 % 2.1 % (7.2 %) (10.6 %) GAAP Net Income/(Loss) $ 87 $ 2,079 $ 62 $ (236 ) $ (346 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 291 507 $ 214 $ (67 ) $ (159 )

Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Conference Call:

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #451744. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #52071. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Altigen Communications, Inc.

Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

Altigen Communications, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except shared and per share data

Dec 31, 2024 (unaudited) Sept 30, 2024 (1) Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,235 $ 2,575 Accounts receivable, net 2,199 1,770 Other current assets 306 185 Total Assets 4,740 4,530 Property and equipment, net Operating lease right-of-use assets 123 149 Goodwill 2,725 2,725 Intangible assets, net 1,254 1,242 Capitalized software development cost, net 1,527 1,363 Deferred Tax Asset 5,638 5,638 Other long-term assets 2 2 Total Assets $ 16,009 15,649 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 553 $ 98 Accrued compensation and benefits 449 593 Accrued expenses 509 446 Deferred consideration - current 744 744 Operating lease liabilities - current 85 104 Deferred revenue - current 494 481 Total current liabilities $ 2,834 $ 2,466 Deferred consideration - long-term - - Operating lease liabilities - long-term 44 49 Deferred revenue - long-term 81 176 Total liabilities $ 2,959 $ 2,691 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 24 24 Treasury stock $ (1,579 ) $ (1,565 ) Additional paid-in capital 73,212 73,193 Accumulated deficit (58,607 ) (58,694 ) Total stockholders' equity 13,050 12,958 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 16,009 $ 15,649

The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2024

Altigen Communications, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 87 $ (346 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Impairment of capitalized software - - Impairment of intangible assets - - Depreciation and amortization - 1 Deferred income tax expense - - Amortization of intangible assets 47 46 Amortization of capitalized software 35 130 Stock-based compensation 18 12 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable (440 ) (64 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (110 ) (113 ) Other long-term assets - (12 ) Accounts payable 455 45 Accrued expenses (281 ) (143 ) Deferred revenue 94 (54 ) Net cash provided by operating activities (95 ) (498 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of business - - Capitalized software development costs (231 ) (112 ) Net cash used in investing activities (231 ) (112 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment related to business acquisition - - Exercise of stock option (14 ) - Net cash used in financing activities - - Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (340 ) (610 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 2,575 2,641 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 2,235 $ 2,031

Altigen Communications, INC.

UnAudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended December 31 2024 2023 Net revenue $ 3,378 $ 3,240 Gross profit 2,130 1,954 Operating expenses: Research and development 251 1,236 Selling, general & administrative 1,804 1,061 Operating income (loss) 75 (343 ) Interest expense - (9 ) Interest and other income 12 6 Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes 87 (346 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (1) - - Net income (loss) $ 87 $ (346 ) Per share data: Basic $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,919 24,919 Diluted 25,347 24,919

Altigen Communications, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Financial Measures

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended December 31 2024 2023 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit $ 2,130 $ 1,954 Amortization of capitalized software 29 118 Amortization of acquired customer relationships 40 40 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 2,199 $ 2,112 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses: GAAP operating expenses $ 2,056 $ 2,297 Depreciation and amortization - 1 Amortization of capitalized software 6 12 Amortization of intangible assets 7 6 Stock-based compensation 18 12 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 2,087 $ 2,328 Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income: GAAP net profit / (loss) $ 87 $ (345 ) Depreciation and amortization - 1 Amortization of capitalized software 35 130 Amortization of intangible assets 47 46 Stock-based compensation 18 12 Deferred tax asset valuation allowance - - Non-GAAP net income $ 187 $ (156 ) Per share data: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 24,919 24,919 Diluted 25,347 25,903

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies

