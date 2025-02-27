Altigen Technologies Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025

2nd Consecutive Profitable Quarter
NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024.
Our fiscal first quarter represented our 2nd consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen President & CEO. "On a year over year basis our results improved in virtually every category. Although our cloud services revenue decreased on a year over year basis, we did experience modest growth on a sequential quarterly basis. Overall, our digital transformation efforts are gaining traction as evidenced by our reduction in operating expenses. Going forward we expect to see similar improvements in our top line revenue."
Quarter Highlights (1Q 2025 versus 1Q 2024)
Net Revenue increased 4% to $3.4 million
Cloud services revenue decreased 9% to $1.7 million
Service and Other revenue increased 37% to $1.4 million
Gross margin increased to 63%, compared with 60%
GAAP net income was $87 thousand, compared with ($346) thousand
Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2025 versus Fiscal 2024
(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)
Fiscal 1Q25
Fiscal 1Q24
Change
Total Revenue
$
3,378
$
3,240
4
%
Cloud Services
1,720
1,890
(9
%)
Services and Other
1,366
996
37
%
Legacy Products
292
354
(18
%)
GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income
$
74
$
(343
)
122
%
Operating Margin
2.2
%
(10.6
%)
Non-GAAP Operating (Loss)/ Income
$
112
$
(330
)
134
%
Non-GAAP Operating Margin
3.3
%
(10.2
%)
GAAP Net Income/(Loss)
$
87
$
(346
)
125
%
GAAP Income/ (Loss) Per Share
$
0.01
$
(0.01
)
nm
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
291
$
(159
)
283
%
Cash Flow from Operations
$
(95
)
$
(498
)
81
%
nm = not measurable/ meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding
Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.
Trended Financial Information
(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)
Fiscal 1Q25
Fiscal 4Q24
Fiscal 3Q24
Fiscal 2Q24
Fiscal 1Q24
Total Revenue
$
3,378
$
3,736
$
3,283
$
3,360
$
3,240
Cloud Services
1,720
1,680
1,710
1,817
1,890
Services and Other
1,366
1,731
1,249
1,183
996
Legacy Products
292
325
324
360
354
GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income
$
75
$
209
$
68
$
(241
)
$
(343
)
Operating Margin
2.2
%
0.7
%
2.1
%
(7.2
%)
(10.6
%)
GAAP Net Income/(Loss)
$
87
$
2,079
$
62
$
(236
)
$
(346
)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$
291
507
$
214
$
(67
)
$
(159
)
Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.
Conference Call:
Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #451744. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #52071. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.
About Altigen Technologies
Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.
Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Contact:
Altigen Communications, Inc.
Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com
Altigen Communications, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except shared and per share data
Dec 31, 2024
(unaudited)
Sept 30, 2024
(1)
Assets
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
2,235
$
2,575
Accounts receivable, net
2,199
1,770
Other current assets
306
185
Total Assets
4,740
4,530
Property and equipment, net
Operating lease right-of-use assets
123
149
Goodwill
2,725
2,725
Intangible assets, net
1,254
1,242
Capitalized software development cost, net
1,527
1,363
Deferred Tax Asset
5,638
5,638
Other long-term assets
2
2
Total Assets
$
16,009
15,649
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
553
$
98
Accrued compensation and benefits
449
593
Accrued expenses
509
446
Deferred consideration - current
744
744
Operating lease liabilities - current
85
104
Deferred revenue - current
494
481
Total current liabilities
$
2,834
$
2,466
Deferred consideration - long-term
-
-
Operating lease liabilities - long-term
44
49
Deferred revenue - long-term
81
176
Total liabilities
$
2,959
$
2,691
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
24
24
Treasury stock
$
(1,579
)
$
(1,565
)
Additional paid-in capital
73,212
73,193
Accumulated deficit
(58,607
)
(58,694
)
Total stockholders' equity
13,050
12,958
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,009
$
15,649
The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2024
Altigen Communications, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)
Three Months Ended December 31
2024
2023
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
87
$
(346
)
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
Impairment of capitalized software
-
-
Impairment of intangible assets
-
-
Depreciation and amortization
-
1
Deferred income tax expense
-
-
Amortization of intangible assets
47
46
Amortization of capitalized software
35
130
Stock-based compensation
18
12
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable
(440
)
(64
)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(110
)
(113
)
Other long-term assets
-
(12
)
Accounts payable
455
45
Accrued expenses
(281
)
(143
)
Deferred revenue
94
(54
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
(95
)
(498
)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisition of business
-
-
Capitalized software development costs
(231
)
(112
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(231
)
(112
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Payment related to business acquisition
-
-
Exercise of stock option
(14
)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
-
-
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(340
)
(610
)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year
2,575
2,641
Cash and cash equivalents, end of year
$
2,235
$
2,031
Altigen Communications, INC.
UnAudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended December 31
2024
2023
Net revenue
$
3,378
$
3,240
Gross profit
2,130
1,954
Operating expenses:
Research and development
251
1,236
Selling, general & administrative
1,804
1,061
Operating income (loss)
75
(343
)
Interest expense
-
(9
)
Interest and other income
12
6
Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes
87
(346
)
Income tax benefit (expense) (1)
-
-
Net income (loss)
$
87
$
(346
)
Per share data:
Basic
$
0.00
$
(0.01
)
Diluted
$
0.00
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
24,919
24,919
Diluted
25,347
24,919
Altigen Communications, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Financial Measures
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended December 31
2024
2023
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:
GAAP gross profit
$
2,130
$
1,954
Amortization of capitalized software
29
118
Amortization of acquired customer relationships
40
40
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
2,199
$
2,112
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:
GAAP operating expenses
$
2,056
$
2,297
Depreciation and amortization
-
1
Amortization of capitalized software
6
12
Amortization of intangible assets
7
6
Stock-based compensation
18
12
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$
2,087
$
2,328
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:
GAAP net profit / (loss)
$
87
$
(345
)
Depreciation and amortization
-
1
Amortization of capitalized software
35
130
Amortization of intangible assets
47
46
Stock-based compensation
18
12
Deferred tax asset valuation allowance
-
-
Non-GAAP net income
$
187
$
(156
)
Per share data:
Basic
$
0.01
$
(0.01
)
Diluted
$
0.01
$
(0.01
)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
24,919
24,919
Diluted
25,347
25,903
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.
Altigen Technologies
