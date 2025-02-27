Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 27.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
10-faches Wachstum bis 2030? Warum KI-Aktien jetzt die größten Gewinnchancen bieten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 925995 | ISIN: US0214891097 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTIGEN COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
27.02.2025 22:14 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Altigen Technologies Reports First Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2025

Finanznachrichten News

2nd Consecutive Profitable Quarter

NEWARK, CA / ACCESS Newswire / February 27, 2025 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider, announced today its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Our fiscal first quarter represented our 2nd consecutive quarter of profitability," said Jeremiah Fleming, Altigen President & CEO. "On a year over year basis our results improved in virtually every category. Although our cloud services revenue decreased on a year over year basis, we did experience modest growth on a sequential quarterly basis. Overall, our digital transformation efforts are gaining traction as evidenced by our reduction in operating expenses. Going forward we expect to see similar improvements in our top line revenue."

Quarter Highlights (1Q 2025 versus 1Q 2024)

  1. Net Revenue increased 4% to $3.4 million

  2. Cloud services revenue decreased 9% to $1.7 million

  3. Service and Other revenue increased 37% to $1.4 million

  4. Gross margin increased to 63%, compared with 60%

  5. GAAP net income was $87 thousand, compared with ($346) thousand

Select Financial Metrics: Fiscal 2025 versus Fiscal 2024

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

Fiscal 1Q25

Fiscal 1Q24

Change

Total Revenue

$

3,378

$

3,240

4

%

Cloud Services

1,720

1,890

(9

%)

Services and Other

1,366

996

37

%

Legacy Products

292

354

(18

%)

GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income

$

74

$

(343

)

122

%

Operating Margin

2.2

%

(10.6

%)

Non-GAAP Operating (Loss)/ Income

$

112

$

(330

)

134

%

Non-GAAP Operating Margin

3.3

%

(10.2

%)

GAAP Net Income/(Loss)

$

87

$

(346

)

125

%

GAAP Income/ (Loss) Per Share

$

0.01

$

(0.01

)

nm

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

291

$

(159

)

283

%

Cash Flow from Operations

$

(95

)

$

(498

)

81

%

nm = not measurable/ meaningful; *may not add up due to rounding

Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Trended Financial Information

(in thousands, except for EPS and percentages)

Fiscal 1Q25

Fiscal 4Q24

Fiscal 3Q24

Fiscal 2Q24

Fiscal 1Q24

Total Revenue

$

3,378

$

3,736

$

3,283

$

3,360

$

3,240

Cloud Services

1,720

1,680

1,710

1,817

1,890

Services and Other

1,366

1,731

1,249

1,183

996

Legacy Products

292

325

324

360

354

GAAP Operating (Loss) / Income

$

75

$

209

$

68

$

(241

)

$

(343

)

Operating Margin

2.2

%

0.7

%

2.1

%

(7.2

%)

(10.6

%)

GAAP Net Income/(Loss)

$

87

$

2,079

$

62

$

(236

)

$

(346

)

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

$

291

507

$

214

$

(67

)

$

(159

)

Adjusted EBITDA excludes one-time litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance.

Conference Call:

Altigen will be discussing its financial results and outlook on a conference call today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET). The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 506-0062 (domestic) or (973) 528-0011 (international), conference ID #451744. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #52071. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking information. The statements are based on reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations of management and the Company provides no assurance that actual events will meet management's expectations. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the Company's views of future events and financial performances which are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's operational improvements, performance enhancements, AI solution development, and expectations for sustainable growth. There can be no assurances that the Company will achieve the expected results, and actual results may be materially different than expectations and from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements.

Please refer to the Company's most recent Annual Report filed with the OTCQB over-the-counter market for a further discussion of risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact:

  • Altigen Communications, Inc.

  • Investor Relations - ir@altigen.com

Altigen Communications, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except shared and per share data

Dec 31, 2024
(unaudited)

Sept 30, 2024
(1)

Assets

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

2,235

$

2,575

Accounts receivable, net

2,199

1,770

Other current assets

306

185

Total Assets

4,740

4,530

Property and equipment, net

Operating lease right-of-use assets

123

149

Goodwill

2,725

2,725

Intangible assets, net

1,254

1,242

Capitalized software development cost, net

1,527

1,363

Deferred Tax Asset

5,638

5,638

Other long-term assets

2

2

Total Assets

$

16,009

15,649

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

553

$

98

Accrued compensation and benefits

449

593

Accrued expenses

509

446

Deferred consideration - current

744

744

Operating lease liabilities - current

85

104

Deferred revenue - current

494

481

Total current liabilities

$

2,834

$

2,466

Deferred consideration - long-term

-

-

Operating lease liabilities - long-term

44

49

Deferred revenue - long-term

81

176

Total liabilities

$

2,959

$

2,691

Stockholders' equity:

Common stock

24

24

Treasury stock

$

(1,579

)

$

(1,565

)

Additional paid-in capital

73,212

73,193

Accumulated deficit

(58,607

)

(58,694

)

Total stockholders' equity

13,050

12,958

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

16,009

$

15,649

The information in this column was derived from the Company's audited consolidated financial statements as of and for the year ended September 30, 2024

Altigen Communications, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Amounts in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31

2024

2023

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net income (loss)

$

87

$

(346

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

Impairment of capitalized software

-

-

Impairment of intangible assets

-

-

Depreciation and amortization

-

1

Deferred income tax expense

-

-

Amortization of intangible assets

47

46

Amortization of capitalized software

35

130

Stock-based compensation

18

12

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable

(440

)

(64

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(110

)

(113

)

Other long-term assets

-

(12

)

Accounts payable

455

45

Accrued expenses

(281

)

(143

)

Deferred revenue

94

(54

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

(95

)

(498

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

Acquisition of business

-

-

Capitalized software development costs

(231

)

(112

)

Net cash used in investing activities

(231

)

(112

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Payment related to business acquisition

-

-

Exercise of stock option

(14

)

-

Net cash used in financing activities

-

-

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(340

)

(610

)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

2,575

2,641

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$

2,235

$

2,031

Altigen Communications, INC.
UnAudited Consolidated Condensed Statements of Operations
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended December 31

2024

2023

Net revenue

$

3,378

$

3,240

Gross profit

2,130

1,954

Operating expenses:

Research and development

251

1,236

Selling, general & administrative

1,804

1,061

Operating income (loss)

75

(343

)

Interest expense

-

(9

)

Interest and other income

12

6

Net income (loss) before provision for income taxes

87

(346

)

Income tax benefit (expense) (1)

-

-

Net income (loss)

$

87

$

(346

)

Per share data:

Basic

$

0.00

$

(0.01

)

Diluted

$

0.00

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

24,919

24,919

Diluted

25,347

24,919

Altigen Communications, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to NON-GAAP Financial Measures
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)

Three Months Ended December 31

2024

2023

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Gross Profit:

GAAP gross profit

$

2,130

$

1,954

Amortization of capitalized software

29

118

Amortization of acquired customer relationships

40

40

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

2,199

$

2,112

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Expenses:

GAAP operating expenses

$

2,056

$

2,297

Depreciation and amortization

-

1

Amortization of capitalized software

6

12

Amortization of intangible assets

7

6

Stock-based compensation

18

12

Non-GAAP operating expenses

$

2,087

$

2,328

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income:

GAAP net profit / (loss)

$

87

$

(345

)

Depreciation and amortization

-

1

Amortization of capitalized software

35

130

Amortization of intangible assets

47

46

Stock-based compensation

18

12

Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

-

-

Non-GAAP net income

$

187

$

(156

)

Per share data:

Basic

$

0.01

$

(0.01

)

Diluted

$

0.01

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average shares outstanding:

Basic

24,919

24,919

Diluted

25,347

25,903

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude certain items to facilitate a review of the comparability of our core operating performance on a period-to-period basis. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, depreciation and amortization expenses, acquisition-related costs, change in deferred tax asset valuation allowance, litigation costs and other non-recurring or unusual charges or benefits that may arise from time to time that we do not consider to be directly related to core operating performance. We use non-GAAP measures to evaluate the core operating performance of our business and to perform financial planning. Since we find these measures to be useful, we believe that investors benefit from seeing results reviewed by management in addition to seeing GAAP results. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with our GAAP financials, provide useful information to investors by facilitating: (i) the comparability of our on-going operating results over the periods presented and (ii) the ability to identify trends in our underlying business.

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.