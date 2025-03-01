Deutsche Telekom shares showed positive momentum on Thursday, rising 0.8 percent to €34.71 on the XETRA exchange. This price point represents a remarkable 67.44 percent increase from the 52-week low of €20.73 recorded in April 2024. The telecommunications giant's stock is currently trading just 0.86 percent below its recent 52-week high of €35.01, achieved in February 2025. Analysts remain optimistic about the company's trajectory, setting an average price target of €38.21. The firm recently reported strong quarterly results with earnings per share of €0.85 and a 5.32 percent revenue increase to €30.93 billion. Experts anticipate a significant dividend increase to €1.41 per share for the current year, up from €0.90 in the previous period.

Strategic Transactions Across European Exchanges

In the midst of this positive stock performance, board member Srinivasan Gopalan executed several significant share disposals in late February 2025. The transactions, totaling over €1.6 million, occurred across multiple European trading platforms including XETRA, POSIT DARK, AQUIS EXCHANGE EUROPE, and TURQUOISE EUROPE - DARK. The largest single transaction took place on February 28 via XETRA, where shares valued at approximately €1.15 million were sold at €34.42 per share. Additional sales were executed on February 26 at prices ranging from €34.10 to €34.12, amounting to nearly €460,000. The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly results on May 15, 2025.

