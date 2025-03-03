The event will help CX, B2C marketing, and digital leaders seamlessly align brand and customer experiences to drive retention and foster long-term loyalty

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) today announced the full conference agenda for its CX Summit EMEAevent, scheduled to take place in London and digitally on June 2-4, 2025. In today's competitive market, customers expect consistent and personalised experiences across every interaction. To meet these expectations, leaders must focus on several key initiatives, including delivering data-driven personalisation, implementing effective measurement tools, and leveraging technology to drive meaningful engagement throughout the entire customer lifecycle.

This year's event theme, "The Total Experience: Your Brand, Their Journey," delivers innovative insights and practical tools to help customer experience (CX), B2C marketing, and digital leaders build a comprehensive CX strategy that not only drives customer satisfaction and loyalty but also contributes to increased revenue and brand reputation. Attendees at CX Summit EMEA will gain valuable insights through keynote presentations, case studies, and interactive breakout sessions.

Featuring the latest research themes and frameworks, noteworthy keynotes and sessions include:

Brand CX Powers Growth. This keynote unveils Forrester's total experience score: a new measurement framework that evaluates both brand and customer experience. Attendees will learn how an integrated strategy can increase revenue up to 3.5x.

This keynote unveils Forrester's total experience score: a new measurement framework that evaluates both brand and customer experience. Attendees will learn how an integrated strategy can increase revenue up to 3.5x. Design For The Future Of Experiences. This keynote explores how digital experiences are evolving to become more humanlike, intuitive, and empowering. Attendees will discover practical tools to build their own capabilities for delivering advanced customer experiences.

This keynote explores how digital experiences are evolving to become more humanlike, intuitive, and empowering. Attendees will discover practical tools to build their own capabilities for delivering advanced customer experiences. Navigate The Culture Risks Of Metrics. In this keynote, attendees will hear how metrics shape organisational culture and behaviours, identify and address harmful measurement practices, and learn how to strategically build a culture that aligns with business goals for sustained growth.

In this keynote, attendees will hear how metrics shape organisational culture and behaviours, identify and address harmful measurement practices, and learn how to strategically build a culture that aligns with business goals for sustained growth. Lead And Master Change. This keynote details how leaders can elevate their change leadership skills and provides strategies to survive and thrive in a state of continuous disruption and transformation.

This keynote details how leaders can elevate their change leadership skills and provides strategies to survive and thrive in a state of continuous disruption and transformation. Build Customer Trust In AI. In this session, attendeeswill learn what drives customer trust in AI, gain insights from successful AI implementations, and discover how to integrate trustworthy practices into their AI strategies.

"Aligning brand and customer experience empowers businesses to build trust, enhance loyalty, and drive revenue growth," said Martin Gill, VP and research director at Forrester. "However, this is an endeavour that requires a holistic approach: fostering collaboration across departments, delivering consistent interactions that inspire trust and loyalty, and balancing data insights with human touch. CX Summit EMEA will equip attendees with the capabilities, tools, and actionable insights to deliver experiences that optimise the entire customer lifecycle."

The event also features unique workshops and tailored programmes to engage attendees in hands-on learning, including the Executive Leadership Exchange, an invitation-only programme for CX executives; the Forrester Women's Leadership Programme, focused on empowering women in leadership roles; and interactive sessions on CX certification and skill building.

In addition, CX Summit EMEA will honour the recipient of Forrester's 2025 Customer-Obsessed Enterprise Award for EMEA, which recognises companies that drive business success by putting customers at the centre of their leadership strategy and operations.

