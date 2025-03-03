Nanterre, 3 March 2025

VINCI wins a contract to upgrade

a water supply network in Uganda

Upgrade and extend the water supply network in the Kampala region

Increase the capacity of the Katosi water treatment plant

A €92.4 million contract

Sogea-Satom, a subsidiary of VINCI Construction, was chosen by the Ugandan National Water Sewerage Corporation to renovate, restructure and extend the water supply network in the country's Kampala metropolitan region. It has also been tasked with increasing the capacity of the Katosi water treatment plant.

The project will involve up to 500 people and is scheduled for completion in August 2027. It includes installing 70 km of cast iron pipes, as well as building large reinforced concrete reservoirs, building two new pumping stations and renovating two existing ones. The work, which will take place in densely populated urban areas, requires 3-m deep trenches to be dug and certain networks to be rerouted.

Financed by the French development agency, AFD, the €92.4 million project will improve access to treated water for 1.5 million people living in the local area.

Having operated in Uganda since 1990, Sogea-Satom has in recent years built the drinking water treatment plants in Ggaba, Katosi and Karuma, and is currently working on the Kagera plant. The subsidiary will be able to draw on the expertise of the VINCI Group in hydraulic infrastructure, as well as its experience in expanding access to drinking water.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 285,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 88

media.relations@vinci.com