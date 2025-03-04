Das Instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2025The instrument BOA HK0023000190 BK OF EAST ASIA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2025Das Instrument TLW0 HK0000981941 TIMELESS RESOURCES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2025The instrument TLW0 HK0000981941 TIMELESS RESOURCES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2025Das Instrument WAA SE0014453874 WAESTBYGG GRUPPEN AB SE.B EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2025The instrument WAA SE0014453874 WAESTBYGG GRUPPEN AB SE.B EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2025Das Instrument 5JX GB00BD9PXH49 ABRDN EUR.LOG.IN. LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2025The instrument 5JX GB00BD9PXH49 ABRDN EUR.LOG.IN. LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2025Das Instrument 5L80 SE0023440557 SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2025The instrument 5L80 SE0023440557 SVENSKA AEROGEL HOLDING EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2025Das Instrument 1PZ NO0010564701 PANORO ENERGY ASA NK 0,05 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2025The instrument 1PZ NO0010564701 PANORO ENERGY ASA NK 0,05 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2025Das Instrument 3MX CA46072A2020 INTERRA COPPER CORP. O.N. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 05.03.2025The instrument 3MX CA46072A2020 INTERRA COPPER CORP. O.N. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 04.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 05.03.2025Das Instrument 4SM NO0010187032 MAGNORA ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 04.03.2025The instrument 4SM NO0010187032 MAGNORA ASA NK 0,50 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 04.03.2025