Antin Infrastructure Partners (Paris:ANTIN) announces the appointment of Ryan Shockley as Senior Partner, effective May 2025.

Mr. Shockley is a senior investment professional who brings to Antin more than 20 years of high-level experience in private equity and the energy and power infrastructure space. His appointment is a major addition to Antin's growing North American team. Spearheaded by Kevin Genieser, Managing Partner and a member of Antin's five-person Executive Committee,the New York-based team comprises 52 people, of which 34 are investment professionals focused on the US and Canada. Since opening its US office in 2019, Antin has carried out a number of significant investments in the region in energy, digital and transport across its three strategies, Flagship, MidCap and NextGen.

Mr. Shockley's hiring further strengthens the ranks of Antin's Senior Partners, which were recently reinforced with the internal promotions of Guillaume Friedel in New York and Ashkan Karimi, who runs Antin's legal team and is based in London.

Mr. Shockley will be joining Antin from BlackRock, which he joined in 2017 and where he was a Partner at BlackRock Global Infrastructure Funds ("BGIF"). At BlackRock, Mr. Shockley originated, executed and managed infrastructure investments and also headed BGIF's London office in 2023. Mr. Shockley previously worked from 2004 to 2017 at First Reserve Corporation, first in its private equity strategy and subsequently as one of the original investors in its infrastructure strategy. He began his professional career at JPMorgan Securities.

Mr. Shockley holds a BA in Economics from Kalamazoo College and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management Northwestern University.

Alain Rauscher, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, said: "We are delighted to welcome Ryan Shockley to Antin. His expertise and experience will be a major asset as we continue to build up our team and presence in the North American market. There are significant opportunities ahead, and Ryan's strong track record in deal origination and value-creation will support our ambition to continue being a leading player in the market."

Ryan Shockley commented: "I am thrilled to be joining Antin, a firm I have long admired and which has played a pioneering role in infrastructure investment. Antin has ambitious growth plans, and I greatly look forward to working with its teams to further expand our franchise in North America."

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €32bn in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With a presence in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0)

