StillFront AB: Stillfront appoints Alexis Bonte as President & Group CEO

Stillfront's Board of Directors has today appointed Alexis Bonte as President and Group CEO, effective immediately. Alexis Bonte previously had the position of President and Group Interim CEO.

Alexis joined Stillfront in 2017 following the acquisition of eRepublik Labs, a company he co-founded in 2007. Since joining Stillfront, Alexis has held several key leadership positions, including Group COO from 2019 and most recently as President and Interim Group CEO since October 2024. Alexis brings extensive experience to the role with his deep understanding of the gaming market and operational expertise.

Katarina Bonde, Chairman of the Board of Stillfront comments:



"The Board of Directors is delighted to announce the appointment of Alexis as President and Group CEO. Alexis has been a core team member of Stillfront since joining the company and we highly regard him as a talented leader with extensive in-market experience and expertise. We have had a competitive and robust recruitment process that has involved many external candidates, and the Board of Directors' assessment is that Alexis is the best candidate for taking on the opportunities and challenges that Stillfront faces. For the past few months, Alexis has started to execute on our new strategic plan which we announced in the fall last year where we focus on our key game franchises and driving operational efficiencies. With the decisive actions taken so far, I am confident that his vast experience of over 15 years in the gaming industry is a great asset to the company, which the Board believes he can utilize to the fullest extent in the next phase in Stillfront's journey".

Alexis Bonte, President and Group CEO of Stillfront comments:



"I am honored and excited to lead Stillfront into its next chapter as its CEO. Our priorities are clear: strengthen our key game franchises, drive long-term profitable growth, and deliver exceptional experiences to our players worldwide. We will ensure that we build long-term value and will invest with greater discipline while sharpening our focus on efficiency and agility. With three new business areas in place, we have a tangible plan for how to execute our strategy going forward. In North America we will focus on improving margins by optimizing user acquisition spend and focusing on the key franchises that can stabilize the business. In Europe we have stable margins with recognized and beloved IP and new game launches within our franchises are planned for later in the year. MENA&APAC is the growth engine of the group with strong execution and solid margins. We will deliver on this by empowering our game teams and enhancing our operational capabilities whilst creating even more engaging and memorable gameplay moments for our nearly 42 million monthly players, growing and deepening our community for years to come".

