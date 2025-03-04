Dolphin Entertainment: 42West and Shore Fire Clients Shine During Oscars Week

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and content production company, today celebrates its subsidiaries with clients who shined during Oscars week: 42West and Shore Fire Media. Longtime 42West client Sony Pictures Classics was recognized for their incredible work at the 97th Academy Awards with a win for I'M STILL HERE. Walter Salles' landmark film received a historic win for Brazil in Best International Feature, becoming the country's first winner in the category. The film also crossed $5,000,000 at the domestic box office this past weekend and continues to generate stellar word of mouth following its success in Brazil. I'M STILL HERE received two additional nominations for Best Picture and Best Actress. Longtime 42West client Conan O'Brien hosted the ceremony for the first time to wide acclaim.

Additional 42West clients with nominations at the ceremony include producer Marc Platt for WICKED, Paramount's GLADIATOR II, National Geographic's SUGARCANE , IFC Films' MEMOIR OF A SNAIL, and producer Andrew Watt for R.J. Cutler's ELTON JOHN: NEVER TOO LATE.

Dolphin subsidiary Shore Fire's client Steve Aoki and Lil Jon also performed on ABC for Live with Kelly and Mark's annual "After the Oscars Show" that sees the couple co-hosting their New York-based daytime talk series from the Dolby Theatre stage in Los Angeles, just hours after the Academy Awards wraps. The "After the Oscars Show" showcases the 97th Academy Awards' best moments and highlights from Hollywood's biggest night.

In its 20 year history, 42West has worked on the campaigns of countless Academy Award winning films, including eight Best Picture winners.

About Dolphin

Named #1 Agency of the Year in 2025 by Observer, Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

Dolphin has also launched "The Pod", a new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. "The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors, including gift cards and discount codes for brands like Häagen-Dazs, Francis Ford Coppola Wines, Carbone Fine Food, Saysh, and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors may also receive special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin Entertainment shareholders can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

