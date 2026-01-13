Dolphin Entertainment: Official Trailer and Key Art Released for Hubert Davis' Adaptation of Hockey Classic "Youngblood"

Starring Ashton James and Blair Underwood; In North American theaters on March 6, 2026

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 13, 2026 / Last week, Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) released the official trailer and key art for YOUNGBLOOD, the upcoming sports drama from Academy Award nominee Hubert Davis (The Well, Black Ice), giving audiences a first glimpse of the contemporary reimagining of the beloved 1986 hockey classic.

The film follows hockey prodigy Dean Youngblood, who leaves Detroit to pursue his professional dreams with the Hamilton Mustangs in Canada. Raised on discipline and toughness by his father, Dean enters the league with undeniable talent - and an arrogance that quickly puts him at odds with teammates and rivals alike. As he confronts toxic behavior both on and off the ice, Dean must decide what kind of man and player he wants to become.

The cast includes Ashton James (Boxcutter, Revenge of the Black Best Friend) in the title role of Dean Youngblood, Blair Underwood (Longlegs, Deep Impact, LA Law) as his father Blane Youngblood, Shawn Doyle (The Expanse, Fargo, Big Love) as Coach Chadwick, Alexandra McDonald (Night Blooms, Testament) as Jessie Chadwick, Henri Picard (The Dishwasher, For Those Who Don't Read Me) as Denis Sutton, Donald MacLean Jr. (Workin' Moms, Nurses) as Carl Racki, Olunike Adeliyi (The Expanse, Workin' Moms) as Ruby Youngblood, Emidio Lopes (Painkiller, The Changeling) as Kelly Youngblood and Tamara Podemski (Outer Range, Reservation Dogs) as Ms. McGill.

YOUNGBLOOD made its world premiere at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival, where it received a rapturous response from audiences - particularly the festival's passionate hockey community - and earned strong critical acclaim.

The trailer and key art for YOUNGBLOOD are now available. Produced by Aircraft Pictures in association with Dolphin Entertainment and Canadian distributor Photon Films and Media, the film will be released in theaters across North America on March 6, 2026, by Well Go USA Entertainment in the U.S. and Photon Films and Media in Canada.

ABOUT YOUNGBLOOD

Dean Youngblood was raised by his father, Blane, on a diet of toughness and hockey. When Dean is invited to join the Hamilton Mustangs, he travels to Canada from Detroit where his skill commands respect and his arrogance earns him fast enemies. Coach Chadwick, resentful of being saddled with such a toxic player, keeps Dean benched game after game. Dean's frustration builds, culminating in a violent outburst involving rival goon Carl Racki that costs the Mustangs a significant win.

As Team Captain Sutton takes him under his wing, Dean begins to buck Blane's teachings and his growing maturity spurs a relationship with Jessie - Coach Chadwick's daughter - who gives Dean a run for his money on and off the ice. His newfound resolve draws the ire of Racki, who provokes Dean during a game by attacking and seriously injuring Sutton. As the final game of the playoffs approaches, so does his showdown with Racki and Dean's choice as to what kind of man he wants to be.

ABOUT WELL GO USA ENTERTAINMENT

Well Go USA Entertainment (www.wellgousa.com) is an Oscar-nominated theatrical and home entertainment distribution label that specializes in bringing the best in action, genre, and independent films from the U.S. and around the world to North America. Well Go titles can be seen across a variety of platforms, including in theaters, on-demand, via DVD and Blu-ray, and on television, as well as on mobile and connected devices through martial arts and action channel Hi-YAH! (www.hiyahtv.com). Well Go USA Entertainment's corporate headquarters is in Allen, Texas, with an additional office in Taiwan.

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) is where cultural creation meets marketing execution. Founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd, Dolphin operates as both a venture studio-developing and investing in breakthrough content, products, and experiences-and a marketing consortium, featuring leading agencies across every communications discipline.

At its core, the venture studio creates, produces, finances, markets, and promotes new businesses and cultural ideas - ranging from acclaimed film, television, and digital content to consumer goods, live events and partnerships that define entertainment and lifestyle. Surrounding this entrepreneurial engine, Dolphin's marketing prowess brings together best-in-class firms including 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, and The Digital Dept. Together, this collective delivers unmatched cross-marketing expertise and relationships across every vertical of pop culture - from film, television, music, influencers, sports, hospitality, and fashion to consumer brands and purpose-driven initiatives. Dolphin marketing has been the recipient of many accolades, including #1 Agency of the Year on the Observer PR Power List in 2025, The PR Net 100, and the PR News Elite 120.

ABOUT AIRCRAFT PICTURES

Based in Toronto, Aircraft Pictures was founded by Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen to create high quality, scripted content for kids, families, and young adults. Recent projects include the Netflix Global Top 10 drama series Geek Girl, the CBC/BBC scripted K-pop drama Gangnam Project; the YTV/Nickelodeon scripted comedy series Popularity Papers, the Apple TV+ series Circuit Breakers, the Hulu Original series Holly Hobbie; and the Academy Award and Golden Globe Award nominated animated feature film The Breadwinner. For more information, visit www.aircraftpictures.com.

ABOUT PHOTON FILMS AND MEDIA

Launched in 2010, Photon Films and Media (photonfilms.ca), formerly Pacific Northwest Pictures, is a leading Canadian entertainment company specializing in the development, financing, production and distribution of feature films for the domestic and international marketplace. With an emphasis on high quality films from leading filmmakers in diverse genres, Photon Films brings those films to consumers with innovative forms of marketing and distribution across all distribution platforms.

