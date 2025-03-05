aXichem AB: aXichem Announces Preliminary Findings from CrossFit Performance Study with aXivite, Indicating Unmatched Endurance and Recovery Gains

aXichem AB (publ), (aXichem), the developer of innovative natural analogue feed additives and food supplement ingredients, announces exciting preliminary results from its latest randomized, placebo-controlled, crossover study investigating the effects of aXivite® (phenylcapsaicin) on high-intensity CrossFit performance and recovery.

This study, conducted by Dr. Pablo Jiménez Martínez and his team in Spain, is part of a government-funded doctoral research initiative aimed at enhancing performance through novel bioactive compounds. Early data confirms that aXivite® significantly improves strength, endurance, and recovery, reinforcing its commercial potential in the rapidly expanding global sports nutrition market.

Key Preliminary Findings:

Increased Endurance: CrossFit athletes supplementing with aXivite® maintained performance levels significantly longer than those on placebo, demonstrating increased stamina and resilience in the final rounds of high-intensity CrossFit training sessions, commonly known as 'Workout of the Day' (WODs).

Peak Strength Gains: Participants taking aXivite® lifted more weight, completed more repetitions, and showed greater power output, even under conditions of extreme fatigue.

Accelerated Recovery: Athletes supplemented with PC reported reduced muscle soreness and a faster return to peak performance, a major factor in high-performance training and sports nutrition product selection.

AI-Driven Data Validation: This study introduces cutting-edge AI-based within-subject analysis, an unprecedented method in performance research, further solidifying the robustness of the findings.

Dr. Jiménez Martínez, the lead researcher, emphasized the significance of these findings:

"We anticipated phenylcapsaicin would enhance performance, but the results have exceeded our expectations. Even in the most grueling phases of CrossFit training, aXivite® consistently helped athletes push beyond fatigue, making it a standout ingredient in the sports performance category. Additionally, our ongoing sex-specific analysis could further highlight unique physiological benefits. I'm looking forward to full study results, which should be published in before the summer."

Lucas Altepost, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at aXichem, comments:

"These results confirm aXivite® as a category-defining innovation in the sports nutrition space. With demand for pre-workout and endurance-enhancing supplements surging across North America and Europe, this study provides the scientific validation that leading brands are actively seeking. We expect an increasing commercial interest from supplement manufacturers eager to integrate aXivite® into next-generation performance formulas."

About CrossFit and the sports nutrition market

CrossFit has evolved into one of the fastest-growing global fitness trends, with over 15,000 affiliated gyms worldwide and millions of active participants across North America, Europe, and beyond. The sport's intense, high-performance training style has created strong demand for effective nutritional supplements. The global sports nutrition market is projected to grow from $45 billion in 2023 to over $70 billion by 2030, with high-intensity performance supplements being one of the fastest-growing categories. aXivite®is strategically positioned to capitalize on this demand, offering a clinically backed, high-performance solution to brands looking to differentiate in the crowded supplement market.

About aXichem

aXichem develops, patents and markets natural analogue industrial chemicals, i.e., synthetically produced substances that have similar and comparable properties to natural substances. The company's first product is phenylcapsaicin, which the company commercializes under two brands, aXiphen® and aXivite®, as an ingredient in animal feed and dietary supplements, respectively. The business is divided into three market areas with different applications for phenylcapsaicin: as an ingredient in feed for poultry, such as chicken and turkey; as an ingredient in food supplements for gut health, weight control and sports and exercise; and as an ingredient in food supplements for the bio- enhancement of curcumin and melatonin. aXichem is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Certified advisor for aXichem is Västra Hamnen Corporate Finance AB.

More about aXichem at www.axichem.com.