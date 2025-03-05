Regulatory News:

Arverne Group (FR001400JWR8 ARVEN), an industrial player specializing in the production of renewable underground resources, announces the launch of operations to test an innovative technology for shallow geothermal energy, as part of ADEME1's "Energie Durable" call for research projects won by its subsidiary DrillHeat.

This project, coordinated by BRGM2 and supported also by AFPG3, aims to improve geothermal probe installation techniques and the quality of vertical geothermal probe cementing, through the use of resistant cementing socks. This new product, developed by French geotextile manufacturer CHAB, will be tested in real-life conditions at BRGM's geothermal platform in Orléans. Arverne Group has begun work on two campaigns whose cementing monitoring data will be collected and analyzed by BRGM.

"We are delighted to be running out this research and development program, which is designed to advance the industry's practices. The targeted benefits of this innovative technique are both environmental, by reducing the quantity of material, and socio-economic, by facilitating the work of our teams and ultimately the entire industry. The development of shallow geothermal energy is essential to achieving our ambitions of decarbonizing commercial, collective and individual buildings, and diversifying France's energy mix," says Pierre Brossollet, founder and CEO of Arverne Group.

Next publication: March 26, 2025, FY 2024 results (after Paris stock market closing time)

About Arverne Group

Arverne Group specializes in harnessing underground resources to transform them into environmentally friendly, local and renewable energy, contributing to the prosperity of local communities. As an integrated industrial player, Arverne Group spans the entire underground value chain, from exploration to drilling and production to sales to end-users. Arverne Group aims to become the French leader in geothermal energy and its by-products, including low-carbon geothermal lithium.

Founded in Pau in 2018, Arverne Group has structured its business activities around several subsidiaries, notably 2gré (sale of geothermal heat), Lithium de France (geothermal heat and extraction and sale of geothermal lithium) and Arverne Drilling Services (drilling operations).

A mission-driven company, Arverne Group is listed on the Tech Leaders segment of Euronext Paris (ISIN FR001400JWR8, symbol ARVEN).

www.arverne.earth

________________________________

1 ADEME: Agende de l'Environnement et de la Maîtrise de l'Énergie

2 BRGM: Bureau de Recherches Géologiques et Minières

3 AFPG: Association Française des Professionnels de la Géothermie

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250305651620/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations:

communication@arverne.earth

arvernegroup@image7.fr

Investor Relations:

investor.relations@arverne.earth

alexandre.commerot@seitosei-actifin.com