LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Informa (INF.L) reported that its full year 2024 statutory profit before tax declined to 407.3 million pounds from 492.1 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 22.2 pence compared to 29.9 pence. Adjusted profit before tax increased to 915.4 million pounds from 834.6 million pounds, prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was 50.1 pence compared to 45.3 pence.Full year revenue was 3.55 billion pounds, up 11.4% from prior year. Underlying revenue growth was 11.6% for the full year period.