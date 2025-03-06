Dolphin Entertainment: DOLPHIN Along With Subsidiary ALWAYS ALPHA to Ring the NASDAQ Closing Bell on March 7 to Celebrate Women in Sports and International Women's Day

Female Athletes and Industry Leaders to Join the Celebration Marking Always Alpha's Commitment to Elevating Women's Sports

Dolphin (Nasdaq:DLPN) and its women's sports management agency, Always Alpha, will ring the NASDAQ Closing Bell on Friday, March 7, 2025, in honor of International Women's Day and the company's commitment to championing women in sports. The event, taking place at NASDAQ MarketSite in Times Square, will feature Bill O'Dowd, Founder and CEO of Dolphin, Allyson Felix and Cosette Chaput of Always Alpha along with clients Kayla Jeter (Athlete/Founder) and Kira K. Dixon (Sports Broadcaster) and other industry leaders and tastemakers. It will be broadcast live starting at 3:50 p.m.

Allyson Felix, the most decorated American track and field athlete in history, will take part in the ceremony as both a champion for women in sports and a trailblazing entrepreneur. Felix is the founder of Saysh, a women's-focused shoe brand built on the belief that "Women Deserve Better." Through her work with Saysh and Always Alpha, Felix continues to lead the charge in creating more opportunities and resources for women everywhere.

Dolphin CEO Bill O'Dowd, who built the company into a supergroup of eight individual divisions spanning entertainment, marketing, and sports, will also be in attendance. Each of Dolphin's powerhouse practices are female-led, a testament to O'Dowd's commitment to fostering female leadership and driving meaningful change in the industry. Always Alpha, the latest addition to Dolphin's ecosystem, is a natural extension of this vision, elevating women's sports through modern management, brand partnerships, and advocacy.

Dolphin's influence continues to grow, with the company recently being named the #1 Agency of the Year on the 2025 Observer PR Power List. This recognition underscores Dolphin's leadership in entertainment, marketing, and now sports, as it continues to set the standard for innovation, collaboration, and industry impact.

Dolphin Founder and CEO Bill O'Dowd comments, "At Dolphin, we know that investing in women's sports isn't just smart business-it's a game-changer. Always Alpha is all about creating bigger opportunities for female talent, and with all of our divisions led by incredible women, we're building a powerhouse that gives women the recognition, resources, and commercial backing they deserve. We're proud to be driving that change."

About Dolphin

Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, the Marketing division, which was just named by Observer as the 2025 #1 Agency of the Year, is a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

Dolphin has also launched "The Pod", a new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. "The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors, including gift cards and discount codes for brands like Häagen-Dazs, Francis Ford Coppola Wines, Carbone Fine Food, Saysh, and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors may also receive special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin Entertainment shareholders can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

About Always Alpha

Always Alpha is a modern talent management firm fully focused on the limitless potential of women's sports. Founded by Olympic legend Allyson Felix, led by CEO Cosette Chaput and powered by Dolphin (NASDAQ: DLPN), the first-of-its-kind firm is designed to elevate athletes, broadcasters, coaches and change-makers who are breaking barriers, owning their voices and creating a better future on and off the field of play.

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

646-755-7412

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire