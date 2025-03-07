Disclosure in accordance with the AFEP-MEDEF Code
At its meeting held on 4 March 2025, the Board of Directors of Antin Infrastructure Partners SA (Paris:ANTIN) (the "Company") set:
the variable compensation of Alain Rauscher, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, in respect of Full-Year 2024
- the compensation policy for the Company's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, for Full-Year 2025.
1. FY24 variable compensation of Alain Rauscher
The table below sets out the variable compensation awarded to Alain Rauscher as determined by the Board of Directors, upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee:
% of achievement1
Quantitative criteria
up to 70% of annual fixed compensation
100%
€655,987.50
Qualitative criteria
up to 30% of annual fixed compensation
100%
€281,137.50
Total
100%
€937,125
In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 22-10-34 II of the French Commercial Code, the payment of this compensation is subject to shareholder approval at the next AGM (scheduled for 11 June 2025).
2. FY25 compensation policy for the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer
The table below sets out the main terms of the compensation policy for the Company's Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, for Full-Year 2025, which will be described in detail in the corporate governance report included in the 2024 Universal Registration Document2
Fixed compensation
€987,730
Annual variable compensation
up to €987,730
Description of the criteria for the variable compensation and related measures
In the event the criteria are only partially achieved, the compensation will be determined by linear interpolation
Quantitative criteria
up to 70% of the variable compensation
up to 23.33%
A 10% increase in FPAUM calculated on a rolling four-year average basis, adjusted for any Antin Fund divestments during the reference year
up to 23.33%
A 5% increase in underlying EBITDA calculated on a rolling four-year average basis
up to 23.33%
An increase in income distributable to the Company's shareholders, calculated on a rolling four-year average basis, adjusted for any transforming M&A transactions during the reference year
Qualitative criteria
up to 30% of the variable compensation
up to 15%
Achievement of ESG targets
up to 15%
Quality of governance and management
Benefits
No benefits other than:
1. benefits offered to employees
2. supplementary pension scheme and health insurance
In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 22-10-8-II of the French Commercial Code, the compensation policy for FY25 is subject to shareholder approval at the next AGM (scheduled for 11 June 2025).
About Antin Infrastructure Partners
Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33 billion in assets under management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).
1 Details on the assessment of the achievement of the quantitative and qualitative criteria for FY24 will be disclosed in the corporate governance report included in the 2024 Universal Registration Document.
2 As in 2024, the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will not receive any compensation in respect of his duties within the Company in 2025 and will continue to receive the compensation described in the table above for his position(s) within Group companies. Even if such compensation is not paid by the Company, the components thereof and the related performance conditions are reviewed by the Board of Directors upon the recommendation of the Nomination and Compensation Committee, and the resulting compensation policies are submitted to shareholders for approval under the conditions set out in Article L. 22-10-8 of the French Commercial Code. The subsidiaries concerned are committed to complying with the decisions of the Company's shareholders.
