07.03.2025
Silver Scott Mines Inc: Silver Scott Demonstrates Tokenization Use Case for Mining Industry Assets

Finanznachrichten News

FRANKLIN, NEW JERSEY / ACCESS Newswire / March 7, 2025 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS), a company focused on the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA) for the blockchain, announces use case report highlighting the benefits of RWA tokenization for the mining industry.

The report highlights three core benefits of tokenization for mine asset owners:

1. Enhanced Liquidity and Capital Access: Tokenization enables fractional ownership of mining assets, making it easier to attract a diverse range of investors. This increased accessibility can unlock new funding sources, allowing mining companies to raise capital more efficiently for expansion or operational needs.

2. Operational Efficiency and Cost Reduction: By leveraging blockchain technology and smart contracts, tokenization can automate various processes, reducing administrative overhead and operational costs. This streamlined approach can lead to significant savings in management, issuance, and transactional intermediaries.

3. Flexible Funding for Production Capacity: Mining CEOs can tokenize a portion of their assets to fund increased production capacity without diluting overall ownership. This strategy allows for targeted investment in specific areas of the operation while maintaining control of the broader enterprise

The report, while primarily focused on gold and silver assets, also explores tokenization opportunities across a broader spectrum of mining investments. This includes base metals such as copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as critical rare earth elements essential for advanced technologies. By expanding the scope to these diverse mining assets, the report underscores the vast potential for growth, innovation, and strategic investment in the rapidly evolving tokenized mining sector. Unlocking Mining Asset Liquidity Through Tokenization https://silverscottdigital.com/use-case-tokenization-of-gold-mining-assets/Tokenization Service Providers Silver Scott Mines is positioning itself as a leading provider of tokenization services for small to medium-sized mining operations in North America, and Canada. The company's core business revolves around providing comprehensive guidance through the entire

tokenization process, from initial creation to institutional investor networking. By leveraging its expertise in traditional finance and blockchain technology, Silver Scott is poised to revolutionize how mining companies access capital, manage assets, and engage with sophisticated investors. About Silver Scott Mines, Inc

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC:SILS) is a forward-focused holding company accelerating blockchain integration across traditional asset classes. Specializing in private blockchain solutions for institutional-grade tokenization, the company enables fractional ownership models and cryptographic validation of assets through TrustNFT technology. The company acquisition pipeline will target blockchain-enhanced opportunities in healthcare, cleantech, and digital platforms. www.silverscottdigital.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/silverscott-blockchain X: https://x.com/silverscottmine

Contact Information

Stuart Fine
CEO
stuartfine@silverscottmines.com
908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines Inc



