Montag, 10.03.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2025 08:30 Uhr
Vilkyskiu Pienine: The sales of VILVI Group February 2025

VILVI Group, which consists of "Vilkyškiu pienine" AB, "Modest" AB, "Kelmes pienine" AB, "Kelmes pienas" UAB, "Pieno logistika" AB and "Baltic Dairy Board" SIA, consolidated sales for February 2025 amounted EUR 22.12 million - 27.6% increase comparing to February 2024. The sales of the Group for period January - February 2025 amounted to 46.92 million EUR 31.1% increase comparing to the same period last year.

Vilija Milaseviciute
Economics and finance director
Phone: +370 441 55 102
Email: vilija.milaseviciute@vilvi.eu


