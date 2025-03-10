RONN Inc. Identifies Initial Hydrogen Hub Location in First Nations Partnership

RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) today announced the selection of its first hydrogen hub pilot project site in collaboration with its First Nations partners. According to Ronn Ford, CEO of RONN Inc., the Company considered multiple locations on previous site visits and, after in-depth discussions, finalized property allocated by the local airport authority for the development of a sustainable green energy park.

"The property's strategic location and existing infrastructure make it ideal for hydrogen production and distribution," said Mr. Ford. "We also plan to incorporate a solar panel farm to power our hydrogen generation activities at a lower cost. In addition to serving local industrial and commercial needs, the site offers convenient access to ports, enabling global transport of hydrogen."

Under the pilot project, RONN Inc. will be responsible for the following:

Design & Engineering, Project Management, and Reporting: Overseeing infrastructure development and ensuring best practices are upheld.

Quotation Assessments & Sub-Contracting Decisions: Selecting appropriate technology and service providers.

Financial Oversight: Handling project budgets and expenses, as well as consulting on financing.

As part of the initiative, RONN has signed an agreement with IM-1Energy (a Scottsdale-based land developer) to manage site preparations. Additionally, RONN has secured a separate Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for PEM electrolyzer purchases and patented low-pressure storage equipment, crucial for efficient hydrogen production and distribution.

Extended Scope and Future Plans

Through its Joint Venture (JV) with Hydrogen Energy Solutions (HES), RONN aims to explore agreements related to:

Carbon Capture and Water Purification: Leveraging byproduct opportunities for sustainability.

Renewable Energy Projects: Integrating solar and other green energy sources to power hydrogen production.

International Sales: Developing channels for exporting hydrogen to Europe and beyond.

Financing and Advisory: Providing expertise on foreign loans, grants, and consultancies to foster rapid development.

HES is an established JV partner of RONN in patents and hydrogen ventures in South Korea and Brazil. The new location strengthens their collaborative focus on scalable, zero-emission infrastructure and aligns with increasing global demand for clean energy solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to planned projects, future operations, strategic initiatives, and growth projections. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which RONN Inc. operates, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to secure necessary financing, regulatory approvals, the success of future product and service offerings, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. RONN Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

About RONN Inc. (OTC: RONN)

RONN Inc. is a forward-leaning energy and technology company specializing in hydrogen-based solutions aimed at redefining mobility and infrastructure. Through strategic partnerships, such as its JV with Hydrogen Energy Solutions, RONN Inc. focuses on accelerating the global transition to sustainable energy while delivering value to shareholders and community stakeholders alike.

Contact Information

Ronn Ford

CEO

ronn.ford@ronnmotorgroup.com

SOURCE: RONN Inc.







