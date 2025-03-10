Anzeige
Montag, 10.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: dynaCERT Inc. - Produktion von 1.000 HydraGEN-Einheiten gestartet!
WKN: A1103M | ISIN: FR0011271600 | Ticker-Symbol: 1F6
München
07.03.25
08:50 Uhr
0,359 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FERMENTALG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FERMENTALG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,3630,37318:59
Actusnews Wire
10.03.2025 18:23 Uhr
93 Leser
FERMENTALG: Fermentalg expands its 2025 financial calendar

Finanznachrichten News

Libourne, March 10, 2025 - Fermentalg, an expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, updates its financial communication calendar.

DateNature
January 14, 20254th quarter 2024 financial information (after market close)
March 20, 2025Annual results 2024 (after market close)
April 1, 2025Financial information for 1st quarter 2025 (after market close)
April 1, 2025Webinar open to all investors (after market close)
April 2, 2025Investor Access Forum (Paris)[1]
May 13, 2025Gilbert Dupont Forum (Paris)1
May 16, 2025TP ICAP Midcap Forum (Paris)1
June 12, 2025Annual General Meeting (Libourne)
July 8, 2025Financial information for 2nd quarter 2025 (after market close)
September 11, 2025Half-year results 2025 (after market close)
October 7, 2025Financial information for 3rd quarter 2025 (after market close)

Registration details for the Webinar will be published in an upcoming press release dedicated to this event.

About Fermentalg

An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are PEA-PME eligible. It has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).

For further information: www.fermentalg.com

Contact for journalists:Investor Relations :
ACTUS finance and communication
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34
fndiaye@actus.fr		ACTUS finance and communication
Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB
Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
fermentalg@actus.fr

[1] Event dedicated to professional investors

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lm5wk8qbZm2axmprY5tmmWqWl2lqlZKXm2WclWFplMvFmp6VmGtimJWZZnJhmGtq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90364-algae_cp_agenda_update_veng.pdf

