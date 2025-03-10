FERMENTALG: Fermentalg expands its 2025 financial calendar

Libourne, March 10, 2025 - Fermentalg, an expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, updates its financial communication calendar.
|Date
|Nature
|January 14, 2025
|4th quarter 2024 financial information (after market close)
|March 20, 2025
|Annual results 2024 (after market close)
|April 1, 2025
|Financial information for 1st quarter 2025 (after market close)
|April 1, 2025
|Webinar open to all investors (after market close)
|April 2, 2025
|Investor Access Forum (Paris)[1]
|May 13, 2025
|Gilbert Dupont Forum (Paris)1
|May 16, 2025
|TP ICAP Midcap Forum (Paris)1
|June 12, 2025
|Annual General Meeting (Libourne)
|July 8, 2025
|Financial information for 2nd quarter 2025 (after market close)
|September 11, 2025
|Half-year results 2025 (after market close)
|October 7, 2025
|Financial information for 3rd quarter 2025 (after market close)
Registration details for the Webinar will be published in an upcoming press release dedicated to this event.
About Fermentalg
An expert in the research and bioindustrial exploitation of microalgae, Fermentalg aims to offer sustainable solutions and innovative products that contribute to the development of healthy, natural and high-performance products. Our business: the development, production and marketing of sustainable solutions and active ingredients derived from microalgae, for nutrition, health and the environment. Nutritional lipids, alternative proteins, natural food colorings and innovative environmental solutions make up our company's current and future offering. Fermentalg shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (FR0011271600 - ALGAE) and are PEA-PME eligible. It has received an Exemplary rating (90/100) from EthiFinance ESG Ratings, a rating agency specializing in the ESG performance of SMEs listed on European markets, in favor of Socially Responsible Investment (SRI).
For further information: www.fermentalg.com
|Contact for journalists:
|Investor Relations :
|ACTUS finance and communication
Fatou-Kiné N'DIAYE
Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 34
fndiaye@actus.fr
|ACTUS finance and communication
Jérôme FABREGUETTES LEIB
Telephone: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 78
fermentalg@actus.fr
[1] Event dedicated to professional investors
