VENTE-UNIQUE.COM: Disclosure of trading in own shares

Press release
10 March 2025. The Vente-unique.com group, an expert in online sales of furniture and home furnishings in Europe, declares that it has bought back its own shares in accordance with Article 5 of the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR):
|Name of issuer
|Issuer identifier code
|Day of transaction
|Financial instrument identifier code
|Total daily volume (number of shares)
|Weighted average daily share acquisition price
|Market
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|03/03/2025
|FR0010766667
|94
|12,438298
|ALXP
|vente-unique.com
|969500QGLYZDJ8QZOT70
|06/03/2025
|FR0010766667
|59
|12,372881
|ALXP
Next publication: H1 2024-2025 revenues, Wednesday 14 May 2025
Read more on bourse.vente-unique.com
About Vente- unique .com
Founded in 2006, Vente-unique.com (Euronext Growth - ALVU), a subsidiary of the CAFOM Group (Euronext - CAFO), is an expert in online revenues of furniture and home furnishings in Europe. The company covers 11 countries (France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal and Switzerland) and has supplied over 3 million customers since its launch.
|ACTUS finance & communication
|Pierre Jacquemin-Guillaume
|Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
|vente-unique@actus.fr
|acdudicourt@actus.fr
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 79
|+33 (0)1 53 67 36 32
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nG2eZshrk5iay2measmXbZNrmZphkpGYbmqYx2hwZ5aZb55imm5ml5qaZnJhmGpu
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90358-vu_cp_rachat-actions_03-07-03-2025_-eng.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free