Dienstag, 11.03.2025
Warum diese Aktie jetzt die Chance auf +100 % Kurspotenzial hat!
WKN: A40RV3 | ISIN: US25686H3084 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
10.03.25
17:24 Uhr
1,040 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
11.03.2025 14:02 Uhr
Dolphin Entertainment: Dolphin to Participate at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on March 18, 2025

MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 11, 2025 / Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) will participate at the 37th Annual ROTH Conference in Dana Point, CA on March 18, 2025.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one in person meeting with management contact your conference representative or email James@HaydenIR.com.

# # #

ABOUT DOLPHIN

Named Observer's Agency of the Year in 2025, Dolphin (NASDAQ:DLPN) was founded in 1996 by Bill O'Dowd and has evolved from its origins as an Emmy-nominated television, digital and feature film content producer to a company with three dynamic divisions: Dolphin Entertainment, Dolphin Marketing and Dolphin Ventures.

Dolphin Entertainment: This legacy division, where it all began, has a rich history of producing acclaimed television shows, digital content and feature films. With high-profile partners like IMAX and notable projects including The Blue Angels, Dolphin Entertainment continues to set the standard in quality storytelling and innovative content creation.

Dolphin Marketing: Established in 2017, this division has become a powerhouse in public relations, influencer marketing, branding strategy, talent booking and special events. Comprising top-tier companies such as 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media, Elle Communications, Special Projects, The Digital Dept., and Always Alpha, Dolphin Marketing serves a wide range of industries - from entertainment, music and sports to hospitality, fashion and consumer products.

Dolphin Ventures: This division leverages Dolphin's best-in-class cross-marketing acumen and business development relationships to create, launch and/or accelerate innovative ideas and promising products, events and content in our areas of expertise.

Dolphin has also launched "The Pod", a new shareholder loyalty program in partnership with TiiCKER, the world's first and largest shareholder engagement platform. "The Pod" features high-value tiered perks for Dolphin's verified investors, including gift cards and discount codes for brands like Häagen-Dazs, Francis Ford Coppola Wines, Carbone Fine Food, Saysh, and Foster Supply Hospitality. Investors may also receive special access to concerts, movie screenings, and celebrity meet-and-greet opportunities throughout the year.

Dolphin Entertainment shareholders can now visit TiiCKER.com/DLPN to connect their brokerage accounts and claim their perks and VIP experiences.

Contact:

James Carbonara
HAYDEN IR
(646)-755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment



