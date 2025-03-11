Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Aktie jetzt die Chance auf +100 % Kurspotenzial hat!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0B585 | ISIN: FR0004180578 | Ticker-Symbol: 9RS
Tradegate
11.03.25
10:14 Uhr
33,350 Euro
+0,350
+1,06 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWORD GROUP SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,80033,45019:27
32,95033,50019:28
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2025 17:58 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sword Group: Confirmation of 2024 Annual Performance | A Challenging 2024 Successfully Overcome

Finanznachrichten News

Sword Group | A Challenging 2024 Successfully Overcome

Confirmation of 2024 Annual Performance
Consolidated Revenue: €323.0 m
Organic Growth: +15.9% (i)
EBITDA Margin: 12.0%
(i) on a like-for-like basis

KEY FIGURES
At 31 December 2024, consolidated revenue is €323.0m and EBITDA margin is 12.0%, or €38.8m.
Cash generation was strong in the final quarter of 2024, rising from -€2.2m at 30/09/2024 to €17.8m at 31 December 2024 (these figures include treasury shares). Net cash has increased by €20m in 3 months.


2024 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS

Year | non audited figures
€m20242023
Revenue323.0288.1
EBITDA38.834.8
EBITDA Margin12.0%12.1%

Like-for-like organic growth for 2024 is +15.9%.

OUTLOOK
The Group confirms its 2028 Business Plan including:

Growth based on:
- Double-digit organic growth,
- Targeted micro-acquisitions,
- Acquisitions on a larger scale.

New strategic challenges in 3 areas :
- Artificial intelligence,
- Cybersecurity,
- Sustainability.

AGENDA
The annual financial meeting to present the Results 2024 and Outlook 2025 and beyond will be held on 12 March in Paris. Register

Sword Group

Sword has 3,200+ IT/Digital specialists active in 50+ countries to accompany you in the growth of your organisation in the digital age.

As a leader in technological and digital transformation, Sword has a solid reputation in complex IT & business project management.

Sword optimises your processes and enhances your data.

Attachment

  • SwordGroup_Results FY2024 FV (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2407e77a-03fd-4a31-841e-5a2721b3136e)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.