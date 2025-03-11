Sword Group: Confirmation of 2024 Annual Performance | A Challenging 2024 Successfully Overcome

Sword Group | A Challenging 2024 Successfully Overcome
Confirmation of 2024 Annual Performance
Consolidated Revenue: €323.0 m
Organic Growth: +15.9% (i)
EBITDA Margin: 12.0%
(i) on a like-for-like basis
KEY FIGURES
At 31 December 2024, consolidated revenue is €323.0m and EBITDA margin is 12.0%, or €38.8m.
Cash generation was strong in the final quarter of 2024, rising from -€2.2m at 30/09/2024 to €17.8m at 31 December 2024 (these figures include treasury shares). Net cash has increased by €20m in 3 months.
2024 ANNUAL ACCOUNTS
|Year | non audited figures
|€m
|2024
|2023
|Revenue
|323.0
|288.1
|EBITDA
|38.8
|34.8
|EBITDA Margin
|12.0%
|12.1%
Like-for-like organic growth for 2024 is +15.9%.
OUTLOOK
The Group confirms its 2028 Business Plan including:
Growth based on:
- Double-digit organic growth,
- Targeted micro-acquisitions,
- Acquisitions on a larger scale.
New strategic challenges in 3 areas :
- Artificial intelligence,
- Cybersecurity,
- Sustainability.
AGENDA
The annual financial meeting to present the Results 2024 and Outlook 2025 and beyond will be held on 12 March in Paris. Register
