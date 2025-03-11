Anzeige
Dienstag, 11.03.2025
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.03.2025 19:34 Uhr
Kitron ASA: KONGSBERG awards NOK 109 million order to Kitron for tactical communication products

Finanznachrichten News

(2025-03-11) Kitron has received an order valued at NOK 109 million from Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (KONGSBERG). The order covers communication equipment used in air defence systems delivered by KONGSBERG.

"KONGSBERG has reported strong activity in its air defence projects, and we are very pleased to be part of its value chain in this growing market segment," says Hans Petter Thomassen, VP Nordics & North America at Kitron.

Deliveries are scheduled for 2026, with production taking place at Kitron's facility in Arendal, Norway.

For further information, please contact:
Peter Nilsson, President and CEO, tel.: +47 948 40 850
Hans Petter Thomassen, Executive Vice President, Nordics & North America, tel.: +47 913 92 360

E-mail: investorrelations@kitron.com

Kitron is a leading Scandinavian electronics manufacturing services company for the Connectivity, Electrification, Industry, Medical devices and Defence/Aerospace sectors. The group has operations located in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia, China and the United States. Kitron has about 2 400 employees, and revenues were EUR 647 million in 2024.

www.kitron.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


