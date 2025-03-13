DJ bonyf recently secures its EU Patent, US patent pending, for PerioTabs® & PerioCream, launch in March 2025 at the IDS Cologne

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Product Launch/Patent bonyf recently secures its EU Patent, US patent pending, for PerioTabs® & PerioCream, launch in March 2025 at the IDS Cologne 13-March-2025 / 13:45 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- bonyf recently secures its EU Patent, US patent pending, for PerioTabs® & PerioCream, launch in March 2025 at the IDS Cologne Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 13 March 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods and professional dental consumables, presents PerioTabs® and Periocream at the future exhibition in Cologne from 25-29 March 2025 at the IDS, leading global trade fair for the dental community. PerioTabs®-Periocream's participation in this premier event highlights its potential to revolutionize dental care practices globally. Visit bonyf at the IDS Hall 5.2, Booth 131. Products Overview: 1. PerioTabs®: Designed for daily at-home use, PerioTabs® is an effervescent tablet that dissolves in water to create a brushing solution. This advanced formulation targets and eliminates oral biofilm accumulation on gums, teeth, and dental implants, effectively reducing the clinical signs of gingivitis, periodontitis, peri-mucositis and peri-implantitis. 2. Periocream: Intended for professional application, Periocream is used by dental professionals after scaling and root planning to form a protective barrier over the gum line. This barrier aids in reducing bleeding, alleviating pain, and promoting faster healing, enhancing patient comfort. Showcasing at IDS 2025 (25/03 till 29/03) - Hall 5.2, Booth B 131: The International Dental Show (IDS) is the leading global trade fair for the dental community, attracting over 2,000 exhibitors from 60 countries and more than 120,000 visitors from 162 countries. PerioTabs®-Periocream's participation in this premier event highlights its potential to revolutionize dental care practices globally. Attendees are invited to visit the PerioTabs®-Periocream booth to experience firsthand demonstrations, gain insights into the cutting-edge science behind the products, and discuss potential collaborations. With its patented technology and dual-action approach, PerioTabs®-Periocream is poised to set new standards in oral healthcare, offering both professionals and consumers effective tools in the fight against periodontal diseases. bonyf is a leading provider of dental consumer goods and professional dental consumables, with a strong presence across the world. The company is currently listed on Euronext Paris and is dedicated to advancing dental care through innovation and high-quality products. For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. bonyf's strengths -- Products with patented formulations -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations -- Proven clinical efficacy -- Commercial presence in 37 countries -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

