WKN: A3D1EU | ISIN: BE6333353298 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BONYF NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BONYF NV 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.03.2025 14:21 Uhr
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finanznachrichten News

bonyf NV / Key word(s): Product Launch/Patent 
bonyf recently secures its EU Patent, US patent pending, for PerioTabs® & PerioCream, launch in March 2025 at the IDS 
Cologne 
13-March-2025 / 13:45 CET/CEST 
bonyf recently secures its EU Patent, US patent pending, for PerioTabs® & PerioCream, launch in March 2025 at the IDS 
Cologne 
Knokke-Heist (Belgium), 13 March 2025, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), a leader in dental consumer goods and 
professional dental consumables, presents PerioTabs® and Periocream at the future exhibition in Cologne from 25-29 
March 2025 at the IDS, leading global trade fair for the dental community. PerioTabs®-Periocream's participation in 
this premier event highlights its potential to revolutionize dental care practices globally. Visit bonyf at the IDS 
Hall 5.2, Booth 131. 
Products Overview: 
1. PerioTabs®: Designed for daily at-home use, PerioTabs® is an effervescent tablet that dissolves in water to create a 
brushing solution. This advanced formulation targets and eliminates oral biofilm accumulation on gums, teeth, and 
dental implants, effectively reducing the clinical signs of gingivitis, periodontitis, peri-mucositis and 
peri-implantitis. 
2. Periocream: Intended for professional application, Periocream is used by dental professionals after scaling and root 
planning to form a protective barrier over the gum line. This barrier aids in reducing bleeding, alleviating pain, and 
promoting faster healing, enhancing patient comfort. 
Showcasing at IDS 2025 (25/03 till 29/03) - Hall 5.2, Booth B 131: 
The International Dental Show (IDS) is the leading global trade fair for the dental community, attracting over 2,000 
exhibitors from 60 countries and more than 120,000 visitors from 162 countries. PerioTabs®-Periocream's participation 
in this premier event highlights its potential to revolutionize dental care practices globally. 
Attendees are invited to visit the PerioTabs®-Periocream booth to experience firsthand demonstrations, gain insights 
into the cutting-edge science behind the products, and discuss potential collaborations. 
With its patented technology and dual-action approach, PerioTabs®-Periocream is poised to set new standards in oral 
healthcare, offering both professionals and consumers effective tools in the fight against periodontal diseases. 
bonyf is a leading provider of dental consumer goods and professional dental consumables, with a strong presence across 
the world. The company is currently listed on Euronext Paris and is dedicated to advancing dental care through 
innovation and high-quality products. 
For more information, visit bonyf.com or contact investor@bonyf.com. 
bonyf's strengths 
   -- Products with patented formulations 
   -- Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations 
   -- Proven clinical efficacy 
   -- Commercial presence in 37 countries 
   -- Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability 
   -- A fast-growing oral and dental care market 
 
About bonyf 
Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care 
products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. 
With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of 
individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real 
difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in 
the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries 
worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong 
future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. 
For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. 
 
bonyf 
Jean-Pierre Bogaert 
investor@bonyf.com

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Language:   English 
Issuer:    bonyf NV 
       Kalvekeetdijk 179, box 105 
       8300 Knokke-Heist 
       Belgium 
Phone:    +41 79 412 42 79 
E-mail:    president@bonyf.com 
Internet:   www.bonyf.com 
ISIN:     BE6333353298 
EQS News ID: 2100218 
 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service 
2100218 13-March-2025 CET/CEST

