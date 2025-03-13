Avanza Bank Holding AB: Anna Casselblad, CFO, leaves Avanza for a new position

Anna Casselblad, who has been the CFO of Avanza since February 2021, has today announced her resignation from Avanza for a new opportunity. Anna has a notice period of six months. She will remain CFO and part of Group management during the notice period.

Anna Casselblad started at Avanza in autumn 2012 as operational manager in the compliance department. She became Head of Compliance for the Avanza Group in 2017, a position she held until she became CFO in 2021.

"It has been almost 13 years since I started at Avanza and I am incredibly proud of our journey and everything that we have achieved since then. Since Gustaf started as CEO almost a year ago we have set a solid foundation for further growth and it is now a good time for me to take on a new challenge. However, there is still some time left before I leave, which I, together with Gustaf, will devote to ensure an orderly handover to the next CFO", says Anna Casselblad, resigning CFO of Avanza.

"Anna is a highly appreciated and competent leader and colleague who has been a key person for me during my first year as CEO. She has contributed greatly to Avanza's strong position. I am sad to see her leave, although I completely understand and respect her decision to try her wings elsewhere", says Gustaf Unger, CEO of Avanza.

The recruitment process for a new CFO will begin shortly.

For further information, please contact:

Gustaf Unger, CEO of Avanza

+46 72-142 96 53

gustaf.unger@avanza.se

