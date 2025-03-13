Regulatory News:

Antin Infrastructure Partners SA (the "Company") (Paris:ANTIN) filed today the English version of its 2024 Universal Registration Document prepared in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format) with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF), under number D.25-0089.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document is available on the websites of:

the AMF: www.amf-france.org

the Company: www.antin-ip.com/shareholders, sections "Reports presentations Financial Publications 2024" and "Shareholder Meetings 2025 Preparatory Documents

The French translation of the Universal Registration Document will be made available on the Company's website by the end of March 2025.

A paper copy of the 2024 Universal Registration Document is also available on request and free of charge.

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes, among others, the following items:

the annual financial report,

the report on corporate governance prepared by the Board of Directors,

the social, societal and environmental information constituting the statement of non-financial performance, and

the description of the share buyback programme, the proposed resolutions submitted to the next General Meeting of Shareholders and the report of the Board of Directors on these resolutions.

About Antin Infrastructure Partners

Antin Infrastructure Partners is a leading private equity firm focused on infrastructure. With over €33bn in Assets under Management across its Flagship, Mid Cap and NextGen investment strategies, Antin targets investments in the energy and environment, digital, transport and social infrastructure sectors. With offices in Paris, London, New York, Singapore, Seoul and Luxembourg, Antin employs over 240 professionals dedicated to growing, improving and transforming infrastructure businesses while delivering long-term value to portfolio companies and investors. Majority owned by its partners, Antin is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: ANTIN ISIN: FR0014005AL0).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250313535974/en/

Contacts:

Media

Thomas Kamm, Partner Head of Communications

Nicolle Graugnard, Communication Director

Email: media@antin-ip.com

Shareholder Relations

Ludmilla Binet, Head of Shareholder Relations

Email: shareholders@antin-ip.com

Brunswick

Email: antinip@brunswickgroup.com

Tristan Roquet Montegon: +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57