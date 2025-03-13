ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - FEBRUARY 2025

Roche Bobois, the global leader in the high-end furniture market and the epitome of the French Art de Vivre, publishes its latest news every month.

FEBRUARY 2025

LATEST NEWS

PENINSULA PARIS & ROCHE BOBOIS

The prestigious Peninsula Paris hotel has chosen Roche Bobois to furnish its spectacular Parisian terrace. The iconic Bubble sofa and Aqua table are placed there, installed at the heart of two transparent bubbles offering a unique view of the Eiffel Tower and the rooftops of Paris.

OTHER NEWS

BONHAMS CARS, GRAND PALAIS

Roche Bobois is the partner of Bonhams|Cars for its prestigious classic car auction "Les Grandes Marques du Monde," held at the Grand Palais in Paris from February 4 to 6, 2025.

Two days of public exhibitions and one auction day celebrate over a century of innovation and excellence in the field of exceptional automobiles. Roche Bobois has been selected for the design of the VIP lounge, which brings together collectors from around the world.

METROPOLITAN OPERA, NEW YORK

Roche Bobois is proud to contribute to the renovation of the historic Keebler J. Straz Lounge at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York.

In collaboration with ELLE Decor and interior design firm Gachot Studios, the lounge has been reimagined to honor its historic architectural features while embracing a contemporary and sophisticated style. This project marks Roche Bobois' second collaboration in furnishing lounges at the Lincoln Center in New York and reinforces the brand's commitment to celebrating art, heritage, and innovation worldwide

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2024) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

