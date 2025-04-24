ROCHE BOBOIS: Q1 2025 REVENUE OF EUR 95.2M (+1.1%) - STRONG MOMENTUM IN RETAIL SALES FROM DIRECTLY OPERATED STORES (+6.1%)

Q1 2025 REVENUE OF €95.2M (+1.1%)

STRONG MOMENTUM IN RETAIL SALES FROM DIRECTLY OPERATED STORES (+6.1%)

SHARP INCREASE IN ORDER BACKLOG

Paris, 24 April 2025

ROCHE BOBOIS SA (ISIN: FR0013344173 - Ticker: RBO), the global benchmark in high-end home furnishings and French Art de Vivre, recorded Q1 2025 revenue of €95.2 million, up +1.1% at current exchange rates. This performance could have been even better without delivery delays in the United States (due to customs slowdowns at borders) and in France for Cuir Center (due to intermittent dockworker strikes), which together accounted for a shortfall of approximately €5.5 million this quarter.

The start of the year was marked by strong business momentum, reinforcing the positive trend observed at the close of 2024. Order intakes were robust, with retail sales of directly-operated stores rising by 6.1% up to €108.7 million in Q1 2025 - a historic quarterly record - driven by an exceptional March, particularly in the US/Canada region (up nearly 20% month-over-month).

In anticipation of US tariffs on European goods and potential currency effects (EUR/USD), Roche Bobois implemented two price increases in the US: a first in early February 2025 and a second in April 2025.

With this good start of the year, the Group's order backlog[1] showed significant growth, reaching €161.1 million as of March 31, 2025, compared with December 31, 2024.

Reminder: Roche Bobois communicates both revenue (stemming from effective deliveries by its directly operated stores and from royalties and commission fees) and retail sales (stemming from pre-tax order intake by the network of directly operated stores and franchises for its two brands). Retail sales provide an indication of store activity and revenue levels in the coming months.

Revenue

(unaudited - €m) 2024 2025 Change at

current exchange rates (%) Change at

constant exchange rates (%) Q1 94.2 95,2 +1,1% +0,2%

Detailed information on revenue by region is available in the appendices

REVENUE IN Q1 2025

Revenue for Q1 2025 totalled €95.2 million, compared to €94.2 million in Q1 2024, representing growth of +1.1% at current exchange rates (+0.2% at constant exchange rates).

Revenue in France came to €27.8 million, up 1.6%. The rest of Europe (excluding France) remained steady at €22.6 million, with good momentum in Belgium and Spain offset by lower volumes in Germany.

Revenue in the US/Canada region was €29.5 million (vs. €32.1 million in Q1 2024), a -7.9% decrease primarily due to delayed deliveries linked to customs slowdowns, which accounted for approximately €4.5 million.

Cuir Center posted revenue of €9.4 million in Q1 2025 (vs. €10.1 million in Q1 2024), impacted by delivery delays of imported goods due to intermittent dockworker strikes in Le Havre and Fos-sur-Mer, totalling about €1 million.

The Overseas region saw strong growth from €1.2 million in Q1 2024 to €4.9 million in Q1 2025, driven by the integration of China (contributing €2.9 million) and higher franchise royalties.

STRONG MOMENTUM IN RETAIL SALES FROM DIRECTLY OPERATED STORE: +6.1%

In Q1 2025, retail sales from directly-operated stores (orders for Roche Bobois and Cuir Center) reached €108.7 million, up 6.1% at current exchange rates (+5.0% at constant exchange rates), setting a new all-time quarterly record for the Group. All regions saw growth, except for a slight decline in France.

March was particularly strong, with a double-digit growth (+10.7%) compared to same period last year, driven by the US/Canada region (+19.6% in March alone, boosted by the early February price increase) and Europe (excluding France).

Cuir Center continued its positive momentum from late 2024, with directly-operated stores retail sales reaching €12.0 million in Q1 2025, a strong increase of +11.5% compared to Q1 2024.

As a result, the order backlog[2] rose sharply by €26.3 million over three months, reaching €161.1 million as of March 31, 2025, versus €134.7 million on December 31, 2024 (and €154.6 million on March 31, 2024).

As of the end of March 2025, the total retail sales (all brand combined, including franchises) stood at €172.7 million, up +2.6% at current exchange rates (+2.0% at constant exchange rates) compared to €168.4 million in Q1 2024.



At last, Roche Bobois SA recalls that, for 2025 year, it plans to open two directly operated stores in the United States (Roche Bobois stores under construction in Austin and Las Vegas), one in France (in Herblay, opening soon), and one in Luxembourg.

The Group has already relocated its Grenoble store in France to a more premium location and plans to do the same in London's Hampstead neighborhood by year-end.

Next event: H1 2025 revenue - Tuesday 22 July 2025 (after trading)

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2024) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.

For more information please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

CONTACT

Actus Finance - Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Investor relations

Tél.: 01 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

Actus Finance - Serena BONI

Media Relations

Tél.: 04 72 18 04 92 / sboni@actus.fr

APPENDICES

Revenues per region and brand (unaudited - €m) Q1

2024 Q1

2025 Change at current exchange rates (%) Change at constant exchange rates (%) Roche Bobois France 27.4 27.8 +1.6% +1.6% Roche Bobois US/Canada 32.1 29.5 -7.9% -10.0% Roche Bobois Europe (excluding France) 22.6 22.6 -0.1% -0.7% Roche Bobois Other (overseas) 1.2 4.9 +320.7% +316.0% Cuir Center 10.1 9.4 -6.7% -6.7% Corporate 0.9 1.0 +14.0% +14.0% TOTAL 94.2 95.2 +1.1% +0.2%

Reconciliation between Retail sales/Revenue (€m)

Q1 2025 retail sales 172.7 Franchise retail sales 63.9 Logistics intermediary activity in China +1.5 Impact of the pace of orders and deliveries -25.5 Royalties +2.3 Other services +8.2 Q1 2025 revenue 95.2

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements do not constitute guarantees regarding the future performance of Roche Bobois SA. This forward-looking information covers the future outlook, growth and commercial strategy of Roche Bobois SA and is based on the analysis of future result forecasts and estimates of amounts that cannot yet be determined. By nature, forward-looking information involves risks and uncertainties, as it relates to events and depends on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Roche Bobois SA draws your attention to the fact that forward-looking statements provide no guarantee of future performance and that its actual financial position, results and cash flow, as well as changes in the sector in which Roche Bobois operates, may differ significantly from those proposed or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document. Moreover, even if Roche Bobois' financial position, results, cash flow and changes in the sector in which Roche Bobois SA operates were to be in accordance with the forward-looking information contained in this document, these results or changes may not be a reliable indicator of Roche Bobois SA's future results or developments. A description of events that could have a material adverse effect on the business, finances or results of Roche Bobois SA, or on its ability to achieve its objectives, is set out in the "Risk Factors" section of the Universal Registration Document.

GLOSSARY

Current EBITDA: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation. It designates the Group's pre-tax profit before interest, depreciation and amortisation of fixed assets (but after depreciation of stocks and receivables), store opening costs, expenses for payments in shares, including the associated social charges.

[1] Order backlog for the Group's directly operated stores (all brands combined) yet to be delivered

[2] Order backlog for the Group's directly operated stores (all brands combined) yet to be delivered

