ROCHE BOBOIS: MONTHLY NEWSLETTER - APRIL 2025

MILAN DESIGN WEEK 2025



Milan Design Week 2025 was the perfect opportunity for Roche Bobois to unveil several unique artistic collaborations:

At the heart of the event was an exceptional partnership with Pedro Almodóvar, featuring a collection that pays tribute to the Spanish filmmaker, a master of color and visual storytelling.

Among the standout pieces: a limited-edition reissue of the iconic Lounge sofa, transformed into a graphic canvas reflecting Almodóvar's aesthetic universe, and a reimagined technicolor Bubble sofa celebrating the 10th anniversary of this design icon.

The creative journey continues with Rossy de Palma, the filmmaker's muse and long-time collaborator, who brings her distinctive energy to an exclusive capsule collection.

These collections were previewed at Roche Bobois' Milan showroom in the heart of the Durini Design District, ahead of their official launch.

OTHER NEWS

ART PARIS 2025

Roche Bobois was delighted to renew its partnership with Art Paris, a key springtime event dedicated to modern and contemporary art.

For its 27th edition, the fair returned to the prestigious setting of the Grand Palais, drawing a record-breaking crowd of nearly 90,000 visitors. This collaboration allowed Roche Bobois to offer its clients unique experiences while strengthening its visibility among a qualified international audience.

About ROCHE BOBOIS SA

ROCHE BOBOIS SA is a French family business founded in 1960. The Group operates in 54 countries and has a network of 339 directly operated stores and franchises (at 31 December 2024) marketing its two brands: Roche Bobois, a high-end furniture brand with a strong international presence, and Cuir Center, positioned in the mid-range market segment with an essentially French customer base. Through its Roche Bobois brand, the Group embodies the French Art de Vivre whose presence can now be felt on the world stage, with original and bold creations from talented designers (Joana Vasconcelos, Bruno Moinard, Ora Ito, Sacha Lakic, Christophe Delcourt, Stephen Burks, Patrick Norguet, Kenzo Takada and Bina Baitel and Jiang Qiong Er,..) and partnerships with fashion and haute couture houses. Roche Bobois is also a committed partner in the world of culture and the arts. Including franchises, these two brands posted 2024 retail sales of €589 million excluding VAT, to which Roche Bobois contributed €499 million and Cuir Center €90 million. Roche Bobois SA's consolidated revenue in 2024 amounted to €414 million.

For more information, please visit www.finance-roche-bobois.com

