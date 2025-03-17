Lipidor AB: Lipidor announces all patients enrolled in ongoing Phase III study

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, 17th March 2025 - Lipidor AB (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: LIPI) today announces that all patients in the ongoing Phase III study for the drug candidate AKP02G2 have been randomized. Lipidor now expects study results in the last week of May 2025.

The main purpose of the clinical study is to compare the therapeutic effect of AKP02G2 against mild to moderate psoriasis with a market-leading product. The clinical study includes 294 patients and is being conducted by a CRO (Clinical Research Organisation) with extensive experience in dermatological research.

Recruitment has largely gone according to plan, but with some delay for patients with Fitzpatrick skin type I-III. The study takes 6 weeks to complete from the time the last patient is randomized. Thereafter, patient data will be reviewed by the CRO and any ambiguities will be clarified before database lock. Finally follows the statistical analysis that forms the basis for the study results. According to forecasts from the CRO, the company will see topline results in the last week of May 2025.

The updated timeline for the readout of results fits within the existing budget. The company's cash, in combination with the co-investment agreement with Cerbios-Pharma SA, ensures this.

"It is very gratifying that we have now finally succeeded in recruiting all patients to our study. On 21st January, Lipidor announced that 50% of patients were randomized, so the recruitment rate has been very high in the last two months. We now look forward to completing this study together with our CRO," says the company's CEO, Ola Holmlund.

The company intends to announce to the market at database lock.

About Lipidor AB

Lipidor AB (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: LIPI) (www.lipidor.se) is a pharmaceutical development company with a pipeline of pharmaceutical development projects in preclinical and clinical phases. The company can develop topical medical products for the treatment of diseases such as psoriasis, acne vulgaris, bacterial skin infections and atopic dermatitis by reformulation of proven pharmaceutical substances. Lipidor's priority project is AKP02G2, which focusses on psoriasis.