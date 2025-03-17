WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) Monday announced positive topline results from its pivotal Phase 3 STOP-HS clinical trial program evaluating povorcitinib in adults with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS).Hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) is an autoinflammatory condition characterized by painful nodules and abscesses.The STOP-HS clinical trial program includes two Phase 3 studies, STOP-HS1 and STOP-HS2, evaluating the efficacy and safety of povorcitinib in adult patients with moderate to severe HS. Results from the studies showed that a significantly higher proportion of patients treated with povorcitinib achieved Hidradenitis Suppurativa Clinical Response (HiSCR), a 50 percent or more reduction from baseline in the total abscess and inflammatory nodule count. The studies met their primary goals.The company noted that these data support the planned regulatory submission of povorcitinib for the treatment of HS worldwide.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX