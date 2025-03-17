Nightingale Health Oyj: Nightingale Health establishes ADR program in the US - trading in Company's B shares and ADRs begins on 19 March 2025, at the earliest, and 24 March 2025, at the latest, on the OTCQX Market in the ...

Nightingale Health Plc

Stock exchange release

17 March 2025 at 1:55 p.m. (EET)

Nightingale Health Plc ("Nightingale Health" or the "Company") announced on 27 November 2024 that it was investigating the possibility of starting trading in the Company's Series B shares (the "Shares") on the OTCQX International market managed by OTC Markets Group Inc. ("OTC Markets") in the United States, with the aim of improving the liquidity of the Share and of achieving a broader international shareholder base. The Company has today submitted a request to OTC Markets for the admission of the Shares to trading on the OTCQX International market so that the first trading day would be on 19 March 2025, at the earliest, and 24 March 2025, at the latest.

OTC Markets operates the U.S. equity market for securities not listed on a national exchange in the United States. The benefit of the OTC market is that shares become tradeable to all U.S. investors and that the process of joining the OTC market is simple and cost-effective. The OTCQX is the highest quality tier of OTC Markets, and OTCQX International is reserved for companies whose share is already admitted to trading on a market outside the U.S.

Additionally, in order to enable efficient trading on the OTCQX International market, the Company has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") program in the United States.

ADR is a convertible depositary receipt denominated in U.S. dollars and representing ownership of foreign shares in a non-U.S. company. Each ADR is issued by an American depositary bank and can represent one or more foreign shares or fractions of a share. ADRs are specially designed to make it easier for American investors to purchase, hold and sell non-U.S. securities.

Citibank, N.A. acts as the depositary bank for Nightingale Health's ADR program. Trading in Nightingale Health's ADRs starts on the OTCQX International market on or about 19 March 2025, at the earliest, and on or about 24 March 2025, at the latest, and one ADR represents one Share.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. OTC Markets Group Inc. operates three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

For further information, please contact:

Teemu Suna, CEO

ir@nightingalehealth.com

Certified Adviser

Oaklins Finland Ltd, tel. +358 9 6129 670

About Nightingale Health

Nightingale Health has developed the world's most advanced health check. Our solution provides risk detection for multiple chronic diseases from a single blood sample. Nightingale Health Check can be scaled to entire populations and it can replace many of the current routine disease risk assessments and health screening programs for chronic diseases. Detecting disease risks comprehensively and efficiently allows effective targeting and tracking of health interventions, and better prevention of chronic diseases. Nightingale Health's mission is to build sustainable healthcare and reduce health inequalities. With every sample we help to create a healthier world.