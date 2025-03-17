DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy modernizes a methanization site

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy modernizes a methanization site 17-March-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, 17 March 2025 Charwood Energy modernizes a methanization site Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in bespoke biomass-to-energy solutions, announces the signing of a contract to modernize a methanization site in Brittany. Constructed over 10 years ago, this site will benefit from a power increase with the installation of a 1 MW (MWel) electric biogas engine and a complete infrastructure upgrade, including the refurbishment of the multi-product dryer. The latter plays a key role in the site's self-sufficiency by enabling the drying of inputs to provide protein for livestock, as well as the drying of energy wood. Signed in February 2025, this project will be completed in six to eight months, with commissioning scheduled for the third quarter of this year. With the signing of this project, Charwood Energy's order book currently stands at over EUR6m, billable in 2025 and 2026. Thanks to these improvements, the biogas produced will be recovered in the form of electricity injected into the grid, as well as heat to optimize the digestion process and for biomass drying. The containerized biogas engine, designed by the Charwood Energy teams, will guarantee optimal performance and increased reliability of the installations. Commenting, Adrien Haller, Founder and Chairman and CEO of Charwood Energy, said: "This project illustrates Charwood Energy's commitment to the energy transition and the development of more sustainable agriculture. By enhancing the use of local resources and supporting the wood energy sector, it contributes to the modernization of methanization infrastructure in France while improving the energy independence of farms." Next publication: 2024 full-year results, April 29, 2025, after market close. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs Contacts SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN CHARWOOD ENERGY Investor Relations Press Relations investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze +33 (0)2 97 26 46 30 charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 33 (0)1 56 88 11 22 33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

