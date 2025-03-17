Anzeige
Montag, 17.03.2025
Explosives Potenzial: Diese Aktie könnte durch diese News JETZT durch die Decke gehen
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
17.03.25
08:18 Uhr
3,880 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
17.03.2025 18:21 Uhr
178 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy modernizes a methanization site

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy modernizes a methanization site 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy modernizes a methanization site 
17-March-2025 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, 17 March 2025 
 
 
Charwood Energy modernizes a methanization site 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, ticker: ALCWE), a French specialist in bespoke biomass-to-energy solutions, 
announces the signing of a contract to modernize a methanization site in Brittany. 
Constructed over 10 years ago, this site will benefit from a power increase with the installation of a 1 MW (MWel) 
electric biogas engine and a complete infrastructure upgrade, including the refurbishment of the multi-product dryer. 
The latter plays a key role in the site's self-sufficiency by enabling the drying of inputs to provide protein for 
livestock, as well as the drying of energy wood. 
Signed in February 2025, this project will be completed in six to eight months, with commissioning scheduled for the 
third quarter of this year. 
With the signing of this project, Charwood Energy's order book currently stands at over EUR6m, billable in 2025 and 2026. 
Thanks to these improvements, the biogas produced will be recovered in the form of electricity injected into the grid, 
as well as heat to optimize the digestion process and for biomass drying. The containerized biogas engine, designed by 
the Charwood Energy teams, will guarantee optimal performance and increased reliability of the installations. 
Commenting, Adrien Haller, Founder and Chairman and CEO of Charwood Energy, said: "This project illustrates Charwood 
Energy's commitment to the energy transition and the development of more sustainable agriculture. By enhancing the use 
of local resources and supporting the wood energy sector, it contributes to the modernization of methanization 
infrastructure in France while improving the energy independence of farms." 
 
Next publication: 2024 full-year results, April 29, 2025, after market close. 
 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs 
 
Contacts 
 
               SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations      Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto     Michael Scholze 
+33 (0)2 97 26 46 30     charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
               33 (0)1 56 88 11 22      33 (0)1 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20250317_PR_Charwood Energy - Methanization project_vFinal 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   2101828 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2101828 17-March-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2101828&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 17, 2025 12:46 ET (16:46 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.