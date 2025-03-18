EXCHANGE NOTICE, 18 MARCH 2025 SHARES
NIGHTINGALE HEALTH PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST
At the request of Nightingale Health Plc, the company's B-shares will be removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. As from March 19, 2025 the B-shares will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List.
An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List was sent separately.
The last trading day on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is March 18, 2025.
Identifiers:
Trading code: HEALTH
ISIN-code: FI4000490875
Orderbook id: 218851
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
