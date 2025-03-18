EXCHANGE NOTICE, 18 MARCH 2025 SHARES

NIGHTINGALE HEALTH PLC: MOVE FROM NASDAQ FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND TO THE OFFICIAL LIST

At the request of Nightingale Health Plc, the company's B-shares will be removed from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. As from March 19, 2025 the B-shares will be listed on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List.

An exchange notice about the listing on Nasdaq Helsinki's Official List was sent separately.

The last trading day on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland is March 18, 2025.

Identifiers:

Trading code: HEALTH

ISIN-code: FI4000490875

Orderbook id: 218851

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260