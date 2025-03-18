RONN Meets The Virginia Economic Team In Scottsdale

RONN Inc. (OTC PINK:RONN) "Ready for some exciting news? RONN Inc. just caught the eye of Virginia's economic leaders, and here's why that matters

They came to Arizona to meet our CEO, Mr. Ford, to discuss recent economic opportunities related to hydrogen development and manufacturing-think of them as 'potential golden tickets'-to build hydrogen projects in Virginia. Mr. Ford plans to check out spectacular unused factories that could become brand-new manufacturing hubs for hydrogen products and vocational training grounds.

Picture giant state-of-the-art manufacturing space being repurposed into eco-friendly manufacturing and R/D space, with students from local colleges learning how to create hydrogen fuel and do Research and Development. Meanwhile, RONN's unique, low-pressure hydrogen storage systems could make this dream an even cheaper and faster path to revenue.

Why is everyone so excited about hydrogen? Because governments worldwide want cleaner energy, hydrogen is one of the components some call the secret sauce to a cleaner future. So keep your eyes on RONN Inc.-they might just be another of the sparks that light up our hydrogen future!"

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements relating to planned projects, future operations, strategic initiatives, and growth projections. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the industry and markets in which RONN Inc. operates, management's beliefs, and assumptions made by management. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to secure necessary financing, regulatory approvals, the success of future product and service offerings, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. RONN Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

RONN Inc. is a forward-leaning energy and technology company specializing in hydrogen-based solutions aimed at redefining mobility and infrastructure. Through strategic partnerships, such as its JV with Hydrogen Energy Solutions, RONN Inc. focuses on accelerating the global transition to sustainable energy while delivering value to shareholders and community stakeholders alike.

