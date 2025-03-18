Marijuana Inc.: Exousia Has Successfully Renegotiated Its License Agreement

MARIJUANA INC. (OTCPINK:MAJI), dba Exousia Pro, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company using exosomes in the treatment of cancer and other maladies, is pleased to announce it has successfully renegotiated the license agreement it acquired with Progenicyte of Japan.

Exousia Pro has reduced its licensing fee from 50% to 30% equity position in exchange for worldwide licensing rights to Progenicyte's ground-breaking Exosome DNA loading patent and all future technologies Progenicyte may develop for Exosomes. The patent, initially filed in Japan, has also been filed in the US, Canada, Europe, and China.

The initial agreement executed between Exousia AI and Progenicyte called for Progenicyte to receive 50% of the equity in the Company as a license fee. After Exousia Pro acquired Exousia AI, the Company began negotiating with Progenicyte to restructure the terms of the agreement. Exousia Pro will compensate Progenicyte $16,667 per month during the life of the agreement as an operating fee. Progenicyte will continue to develop new uses and devices for Exosomes that will be licensed exclusively to Exousia Pro per the current agreement.

"The reduction in our license fee further demonstrates our commitment to building a strong company without sacrificing our shareholders with unnecessary dilution," stated Mike Sheikh, CEO of Exousia Pro, Inc. "This is a very valuable license because the loading of an exosome represents a major bottleneck in the scaling of exosome manufacturing. There are only 10 clinical trials using exosomes and close to 10,000 active clinical trials, which means there is a lot of growth potential. We now hold the keys to the widespread adoption of targeted exosome loading. Once we demonstrate our first case study in Glioblastoma, we believe the number of applications could mushroom and eventually exceed the existing market of monoclonal antibodies in the long term. Over 30% of pharmaceutical sales are monoclonal antibodies. They are expensive to make and have several limitations compared to exosomes. Our manufacturing technology is capable of disrupting this massive market. We believe we have the best delivery vehicle in gene therapy and cannot wait to show the world our capability."

Exousia Pro is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing new ways to exploit the therapeutic potential of exosomes, initially focused on oncology.The company's patented manufacturing process utilizes plant-based materials to create exosomes used in a number of commercial applications from dermatology to dentistry. The company's proprietary loading technology can infuse a range of molecules from drugs to DNA.

For more information, please visit: www.exousiapro.com

Forward-looking statements in this release are made under the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Ludwig Enterprises Inc.'s forward-looking statements do not guarantee future performance. This news release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future level of business for the parties. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements due to certain risk factors that could cause results to differ materially from estimated results. Management cautions that all statements as to future results of operations are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and events that may be beyond the control of Ludwig Enterprises, Inc., and no assurance can be given that such results will be achieved. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability to procure, appropriately price, retain, and complete projects and changes in products and competition.

