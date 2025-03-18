Magna International Inc.: Magna and NVIDIA Team Up to Advance Next-Gen Automotive Technologies

Magna to integrate NVIDIA DRIVE AGX, built on DRIVE Thor SoC, for next-generation vehicle intelligence

Collaboration to deliver AI-powered, scalable solutions for ADAS and autonomous driving systems, enabling software-defined vehicles

In-vehicle accelerated compute platform will enable advanced active safety and comfort functions, interior cabin AI solutions and more

AURORA, Ontario, March 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna, a global leader in mobility technology, today announced a program in collaboration with NVIDIA to integrate the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX platform within the company's next generation of advanced technology solutions. The next-generation NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor system-on-a-chip (SoC), which runs the safety-certified DriveOS operating system and is built on the Blackwell GPU architecture, consolidates increased functionality to improve efficiency, speed, and scalability. This will help Magna enable cutting-edge AI and varying levels of autonomous driving (AD) and interior cabin applications.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Magna will develop and test the latest advancements in L2+ through L4 active safety solutions on DRIVE Thor, which helps position Magna as a leader in automotive electronics and AD solutions. By utilizing the accelerated compute performance and scalability afforded by this next-generation SoC, these solutions aim to enhance vehicle safety, comfort and more.

"Combining NVIDIA accelerated compute and AI capabilities with Magna's extensive automotive expertise and innovation, we aim to explore new standards for next-generation software-defined vehicle intelligence and autonomy," said Steven Jenkins, Vice President of Technology Strategy at Magna Electronics. "Our collaboration allows us to develop market applications for AI-powered solutions that could redefine the driving experience and address the evolving demands of the automotive industry."

Magna's expertise in developing, integrating and launching advanced features such as adaptive cruise control, driver and occupant monitoring, Highway and Urban Navigate-on-Autopilot and interior cabin AI companion functionalities positions the company well for this pilot program. This initiative focuses on solving the complexity of computing availability with performance for integrating ADAS, AD and interior cabin AI features, providing scalable, flexible and customizable system solutions that meet specific market needs and regulatory requirements.

"As the automotive industry transitions to safer, more intelligent vehicles with autonomous driving capabilities, our collaboration with Magna is the latest in our endeavors to bring our safety-certified in-vehicle accelerated compute and AI to the transportation industry," said Ali Kani, Vice President of Automotive at NVIDIA. "By combining core technologies and Magna's integration expertise, we aim to shape the future of mobility."

NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Thor delivers up to 1,000 trillion operations per second of AI compute power, featuring 8-bit floating point support optimized for transformer models, large language models and generative AI workloads.

Magna plans to unveil a working demonstration platform expected in Q4 2025. As part of this, Magna will tap NVIDIA Drive-OS for development, integration, validation and production workflows.

For more information on Magna's full suite of active safety, interior cabin and AD solutions, visit the company's product page .

INVESTOR CONTACT

Louis Tonelli, Vice President, Investor Relations

louis.tonelli@magna.com ¦ 905.726.7035

MEDIA CONTACT

Tracy Fuerst, Vice President, Corporate Communications & PR

tracy.fuerst@magna.com ¦ 248.761.7004

ABOUT MAGNA INTERNATIONAL

Magna is more than one of the world's largest suppliers in the automotive space. We are a mobility technology company built to innovate, with a global, entrepreneurial-minded team of over 170,000 employees across 341 manufacturing operations and 106 product development, engineering and sales centres spanning 28 countries. With 65+ years of expertise, our ecosystem of interconnected products combined with our complete vehicle expertise uniquely positions us to advance mobility in an expanded transportation landscape.

For further information about Magna (NYSE:MGA; TSX:MG), please visit www.magna.com or follow us on social.