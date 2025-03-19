19 March 2025, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Nightingale Health Plc shares (ticker: HEALTH) will commence today on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. Nightingale Health is a small cap company within Health Care. The company got listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland in March 2021. Nightingale Health is the 140th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years. Nightingale Health is the 8th company to list on Nasdaq's Nordic markets1 in 2025, and it represents the first listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year. It is the 17th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland to Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market over the years.



Nightingale Health has developed an advanced health check. Their solution provides risk detection for multiple chronic diseases from a single blood sample. Nightingale Health Check can be scaled to entire populations and it can replace many of the current routine disease risk assessments and health screening programs for chronic diseases. For more information, please visit



"We have made great progress with our strategy during the years as a First North listed company - Nightingale Health's technology is already used in nationwide primary healthcare in Finland covering approximately 30 percent of Finland's working population and we are also making rapid progress in adopting our technology in healthcare in Singapore, Japan, United Kingdom and the United States. In addition to the commercial success, we have demonstrated strong capital markets performance, evidenced by having the second best share price performance in 2024 out of all Finnish listed companies at more than +150 percent, and by being amongst the top three most traded companies in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland." says Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder of Nightingale Health. "Due to strong progress in several areas, transferring to the Main Market is a natural next step on our journey, and is well aligned with our global growth ambitions," Suna continues.

"We are pleased to welcome Nightingale Health to the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki. This milestone marks a significant achievement for the company and underscores the remarkable progress they have made since their initial listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. We are excited to support their continued growth as a Main Market company, which provides them with increased visibility and awareness among investors," said Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki.

1Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic.



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Maarit Bystedt

tel. +358 (0)9 61667274

maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com



