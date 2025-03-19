PRODWAYS: 2024 results: increase in current EBITDA margin and cash flow from operations

Prodways Group achieved €59 million in revenue in 2024. On a comparable basis to the current scope1, revenues are relatively stable compared to last year, in line with the company's expectations. The current EBITDA margin generated by the group stands at 9% for the entire fiscal year.

The profitability improvement is particularly notable in the second half of 2024, with a significant increase in absolute value of current EBITDA compared to the same period last year. The margin level in the second half thus progresses to reach 10%, an improvement of +6 points compared to the second half of 2023 and +2 points compared to the first half of 2024.

Prodways Group also improves the cash flow generated by operations, which reaches €4.4 million compared to €3.7 million last year, an increase of +18%.

Consolidated income statement for the full year and second half 2024

The company's accounts presented below were approved by the company's Board of Directors, which met on March 19, 2025. The accounts have been reviewed by the auditors, and their reports are being issued.

FULL YEAR 2nd SEMESTER (in millions of euros) 2024 2023 Var.

M€ Var.

% H2

2024 H2

2023 Var.

M€ Var.

% Revenues 58,7 74,6 -16 -21% 27,6 31,5 -4 -12% Current EBITDA2 5,2 6,0 -0,7 -12% 2,7 1,2 +2 +131% Marge d'EBITDA courant 9% 8% +1 pts - 10% 4% +6 pts - Income from ordinary activities2 2,1 1,0 +1 +107% 1,0 -1,4 +2 -170% Other elements of the operating income -0,9 -13,6 +13 - -0,9 -15,9 +15 - Operating income 1,3 -12,6 +14 - 0,1 -17,3 +17 - Cost of net financial debt -0,2 -0,7 +0,5 - -0,2 -0,5 +0,2 - Tax -0,5 -0,7 +0,3 - -0,7 0,2 -0,9 - Consolidated net result 0,6 -14,0 +15 - -0,7 -18,5 +18 -

The financial statements are available in the appendix of this press release.

Revenue and income from ordinary activities by division3

(in millions of euros) FY

2024 FY

2023 Variation

M€ H2

2024 H2

2023 Variation

M€ Systems Revenues 28,2 39,5 -11,2 13,5 15,5 -2,0 Current EBITDA 4,3 3,5 0,8 2,4 1,0 1,4 Current EBITDA margin (%) 15,1% 8,8% +6 pts 17,6% 6,3% +11 pts Income from ordinary activities 3,9 1,7 2,2 2,1 0,1 2,0 Products Revenues 30,5 35,3 -2,8 14,2 16,1 -1,9 Current EBITDA 2,2 3,9 -2 1,2 0,9 0,3 Current EBITDA margin (%) 7,1% 11,0% -4 pts 8,4% 5,6% +3 pts Income from ordinary activities -0,7 0,6 -1,2 -0,5 -0,8 0,3

Revenue 2024: €59 million

The Systems division achieved €28 million in revenue in 2024, growing by +6% on a comparable basis. This progress is primarily the result of efforts made since the end of 2023: the refocusing of the Printers activity on the industrial segment is bearing fruit with several sales of the MOVINGLight® ceramic model to major aerospace companies since the end of 2024.

The Products division delivered disappointing performance in 2024, with a revenue decline of 6% on a comparable basis. Digital Manufacturing activity revenues are stable compared to last year. In an unfavorable economic context for this activity, Prodways managed to maintain its activity level thanks to its critical size and highly diversified customer base. However, audiology revenues decreased in 2024, by around €2 million. This disappointing performance led the group to take measures to quickly rectify this activity. Prodways aims to reverse this trend during the current fiscal year.

A dedicated press release on revenue was published on February 12, 2025 (link to the press release).

Current EBITDA Margin of 9%, up 1 point

Prodways Group achieved a current EBITDA of €5.2 million in 2024, representing a margin of 9%, in line with the objectives communicated in previous publications.

In the second half of 2024, the actions taken by the group over several quarters allowed it to achieve a current EBITDA margin of 10%. This progress demonstrates the group's discipline and ability to improve its profitability in an adverse market environment.

The improvement is particularly notable in the Systems division, which generated an 18% current EBITDA margin in the second half of 2024 compared to 6% in the second half of 2023. This progress is due to operational changes and the refocusing of the Printers activity on the industrial segment.

The profitability of the Products division remains disappointing, penalized by the revenue decline. Prodways Group aims to restore this division performances in 2025 to achieve a better profitability level in each activity.

Improvement in operating result

Depreciation and amortization decreased due to the cessation of the small printers activity. Consequently, the group's operating result stands at €2.1 million compared to €1 million last year.

Other operating result elements mainly include restructuring costs. The contribution of this line was strongly negative in 2023 due to depreciations related to the cessation of the small printers activity. The operating result thus stands at €1.3 million.

Financial charges are relatively low this semester with the positive impact of exchange rate variations (+€0.4 million) offsetting interest charges (-€0.6 million). The tax charge is also low thanks to deferred tax income (+€0.5 million) partially offsetting the payable tax charge (-€1 million).

The net result thus stands at €0.6 million.

Positive cash-flow from operations and healthy financial position

Prodways Group effectively transformed its result into cash and generated a financing capacity of €4.6 million in 2024. Working capital requirements decreased (-€0.5 million), as did the tax charge paid.

The cash flow generated by operations thus significantly increased in 2024. It stands at €4.4 million, an improvement of +18%. The amount of capex also decreased, to €1.4 million (compared to €3.3 million last year), with the end of certain R&D projects.

Consequently, the group's financial position remains solid, with €12 million in available cash and net debt of €2.0 million.

Transfer to Euronext Growth

At the end of January 2025, the Board of Directors decided to convene a Mixed General Meeting held on March 10, 2025. During this meeting, shareholders approved the transfer of listing of its securities to Euronext Growth Paris.

The company's Board of Directors, meeting on March 19, 2025, therefore decided to implement this transfer (read the dedicated press release on Prodways Group website).

The transfer project aims to allow the company to be listed on a market offering a more flexible regulatory framework better suited to its size and market capitalization by reducing certain operational constraints specific to the Euronext Paris market. The transfer to Euronext Growth Paris should simplify the company's operations and reduce listing-related costs while allowing it to continue benefiting from the financial market's attractions.

Outlook

In 2024, the group focused on improving the profitability of each activity rather than revenue growth. For 2025, Prodways Group maintains this priority and aims to keep revenue stable or slightly increasing. Regarding profitability, the company aims to improve the current EBITDA margin rate compared to 2024.

Strategic reflection

At the end of 2024, the Board of Directors wished to initiate a strategic reflection to give the group a new direction. This reflection takes place in a general context of difficulties in the 3D printing market.

In this context, Prodways Group is pleased with the diversification of its activities since its creation (3D software, 3D printers, 3D materials, 3D part manufacturing, medical applications), allowing the company to remain one of the best players in the sector in terms of profitability. Each of the group's activities individually shows promising development prospects.

The general management of Prodways is therefore tasked with developing each activity, ensuring their sustainability under the best possible conditions, and proposing new strategic options aimed at revaluing Prodways' stock. The company plans to announce its conclusions on the company's direction no later than the second quarter of 2025.

Appendix

Definition of alternative performance indicators

- Current EBITDA: Operating income before "depreciation, amortization and provisions", "other items of operating income" and "Group share of the earnings of affiliated companies".

- Income from ordinary activities: Operating income before "other items of operating income" and "Group share of the earnings of affiliated companies".

- Net Debt/Net Cash : Net debt/Net cash excluding lease liabilities resulting from the application of IFRS 16 and including the value of treasury stock.

- Cash-flow from operations : Cash-flow from operating activities before change in working capital.

P&L Statement

(in thousands of euros) 2024 2023 REVENUE 58 669 74 565 Capitalized production 427 947 Inventories and work in progress 201 (310) Other income from operations 649 424 Purchases and external charges (27 022) (36 910) Personnel expenses (27 080) (32 407) Tax and duties (448) (630) Depreciation, amortization, and provisions (net of reversals) (3 096) (4 933) Other operating income and expenses (160) 289 INCOME FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES 2 138 1 035 Non-recurring items in operating income (870) (13 627) Group-share of the earnings of affiliated companies - - OPERATING INCOME 1 268 (12 592) Interest on gross debt (495) (362) Interest on cash and cash equivalents (79) (29) net borrowing cost (a) (574) (391) Other financial income (b) 400 155 Other financial expense (c) (25) (484) FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES (d=a+b+c) (199) (721) Income tax (457) (710) NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS 613 (14 023) Net income from discontinued operations - - consolidated net income 613 (14 023) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY SHAREHOLDER 545 (14 009) INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 68 (14) Average number of shares 51 576 200 51 553 948

Cash-flow statement

(in thousands of euros) 2024 2023 net income from continuing operations 613 (14 023) Accruals 2 174 19 613 Capital gains and losses on disposals 822 (2 621) Group Share of income of equity-accounted companies - - CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIng activities ( before neutralization of the net borrowing cost and taxes) 3 609 2 969 Expense for net debt 574 391 Tax expense 457 710 cash flow from operations (after neutralization of the net borrowing cost and taxes) 4 640 4 070 Tax paid (781) (1 780) Change in working capital requirements 504 1 406 NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (a) 4 363 3 696 Investing activities Payments/acquisition of intangible assets (959) (1 222) Payments/acquisition of property, plant and equipment assets (478) (2 070) Proceeds/disposal of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets 10 49 Payments/acquisition of non-current financial assets (8) (41) Proceeds/disposal of non-current financial assets 40 47 Net cash inflow/outflow on the acquisition/disposal of subsidiaries 192 2 674 NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (B) (1 203) (563) Financing activities Capital increase - - Dividends payed to group shareholders - - Dividends payed to minority interests - (35) Other operations on the capital (share buyback, other) (560) (55) Proceeds from borrowings - 5 750 Repayment of borrowings (6 335) (6 260) Cost of net debt (591) (347) NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C) (7 486) (947) CASH FLOW GENERATED BY CONTINUING OPERATIONS (D = A+B+C) (4 326) 2 186 CASH FLOW GENERATED BY DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS 57 (57) CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (4 269) 2 129 Effects of exchange rate changes 10 (9) CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR 16 216 14 096 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR 11 957 16 216

Condolidates balance sheet

(in thousands of euros) 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 59 267 61 075 Goodwill 39 056 39 056 Other intangible assets 5 697 6 111 Property, plant and equipment 7 646 8 726 Right of use 5 602 6 541 Other financial assets 832 640 Deffered tax asset 434 2 Current ASSETS 39 322 43 829 Net trade receivables 5 251 6 141 Contract assets 13 902 14 324 Other current assets - 65 Tax receivables payable 7 604 5 560 Cash and cash equivalents 510 1 519 Assets held for sale 12 055 16 221 TOTAL ASSETS 558 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 98 589 105 462

(in thousands of euros) 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNER OF THE PARENT 53 466 53 437 STAKES ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 160 93 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 15 221 20 691 Long-term provisions 692 794 Long-term liabilities - portion due in more than one year 10 227 14 667 Lease liabilities - portion due in more than one year 4 201 5 069 Deferred tax liabilities 101 161 CURRENT LIABILITIES 29 742 30 683 Short-term provisions 623 1 815 Long-term liabilities - portion due in less than one year 4 462 4 520 Lease liabilities - portion due in less than one year 1 546 1 630 Operating payables 9 812 9 423 Contract liabilities 432 543 Other current liabilities 12 816 12 618 Tax liabilities payable 52 135 LIABILITIES FOR SALE 558 TOTAL LIABILITIES 98 589 105 462

