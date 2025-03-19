Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.03.2025

WKN: A2DQ77 | ISIN: FR0012613610 | Ticker-Symbol: 5PD
Tradegate
19.03.25
14:03 Uhr
0,737 Euro
+0,005
+0,68 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRODWAYS GROUP SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRODWAYS GROUP SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7100,75219:18
0,7170,72319:12
PRODWAYS: 2024 results: increase in current EBITDA margin and cash flow from operations

Finanznachrichten News

Prodways Group achieved €59 million in revenue in 2024. On a comparable basis to the current scope1, revenues are relatively stable compared to last year, in line with the company's expectations. The current EBITDA margin generated by the group stands at 9% for the entire fiscal year.

The profitability improvement is particularly notable in the second half of 2024, with a significant increase in absolute value of current EBITDA compared to the same period last year. The margin level in the second half thus progresses to reach 10%, an improvement of +6 points compared to the second half of 2023 and +2 points compared to the first half of 2024.

Prodways Group also improves the cash flow generated by operations, which reaches €4.4 million compared to €3.7 million last year, an increase of +18%.

Consolidated income statement for the full year and second half 2024

The company's accounts presented below were approved by the company's Board of Directors, which met on March 19, 2025. The accounts have been reviewed by the auditors, and their reports are being issued.

FULL YEAR2nd SEMESTER
(in millions of euros)20242023Var.
M€		Var.
%		H2
2024		H2
2023		Var.
M€		Var.
%
Revenues58,774,6-16-21%27,631,5-4-12%
Current EBITDA25,26,0-0,7-12%2,71,2+2+131%
Marge d'EBITDA courant9%8%+1 pts-10%4%+6 pts-
Income from ordinary activities22,11,0+1+107%1,0-1,4+2-170%
Other elements of the operating income-0,9-13,6+13--0,9-15,9+15-
Operating income1,3-12,6+14-0,1-17,3+17-
Cost of net financial debt-0,2-0,7+0,5--0,2-0,5+0,2-
Tax-0,5-0,7+0,3--0,70,2-0,9-
Consolidated net result0,6-14,0+15--0,7-18,5+18-

The financial statements are available in the appendix of this press release.

Revenue and income from ordinary activities by division3

(in millions of euros)FY
2024		FY
2023		Variation
M€		H2
2024		H2
2023		Variation
M€
SystemsRevenues28,239,5-11,213,515,5-2,0
Current EBITDA4,33,50,82,41,01,4
Current EBITDA margin (%)15,1%8,8%+6 pts17,6%6,3%+11 pts
Income from ordinary activities3,91,72,22,10,12,0
ProductsRevenues30,535,3-2,814,216,1-1,9
Current EBITDA2,23,9-21,20,90,3
Current EBITDA margin (%)7,1%11,0%-4 pts8,4%5,6%+3 pts
Income from ordinary activities-0,70,6-1,2-0,5-0,80,3

Revenue 2024: €59 million

The Systems division achieved €28 million in revenue in 2024, growing by +6% on a comparable basis. This progress is primarily the result of efforts made since the end of 2023: the refocusing of the Printers activity on the industrial segment is bearing fruit with several sales of the MOVINGLight® ceramic model to major aerospace companies since the end of 2024.

The Products division delivered disappointing performance in 2024, with a revenue decline of 6% on a comparable basis. Digital Manufacturing activity revenues are stable compared to last year. In an unfavorable economic context for this activity, Prodways managed to maintain its activity level thanks to its critical size and highly diversified customer base. However, audiology revenues decreased in 2024, by around €2 million. This disappointing performance led the group to take measures to quickly rectify this activity. Prodways aims to reverse this trend during the current fiscal year.

A dedicated press release on revenue was published on February 12, 2025 (link to the press release).

Current EBITDA Margin of 9%, up 1 point

Prodways Group achieved a current EBITDA of €5.2 million in 2024, representing a margin of 9%, in line with the objectives communicated in previous publications.

In the second half of 2024, the actions taken by the group over several quarters allowed it to achieve a current EBITDA margin of 10%. This progress demonstrates the group's discipline and ability to improve its profitability in an adverse market environment.

The improvement is particularly notable in the Systems division, which generated an 18% current EBITDA margin in the second half of 2024 compared to 6% in the second half of 2023. This progress is due to operational changes and the refocusing of the Printers activity on the industrial segment.

The profitability of the Products division remains disappointing, penalized by the revenue decline. Prodways Group aims to restore this division performances in 2025 to achieve a better profitability level in each activity.

Improvement in operating result

Depreciation and amortization decreased due to the cessation of the small printers activity. Consequently, the group's operating result stands at €2.1 million compared to €1 million last year.

Other operating result elements mainly include restructuring costs. The contribution of this line was strongly negative in 2023 due to depreciations related to the cessation of the small printers activity. The operating result thus stands at €1.3 million.

Financial charges are relatively low this semester with the positive impact of exchange rate variations (+€0.4 million) offsetting interest charges (-€0.6 million). The tax charge is also low thanks to deferred tax income (+€0.5 million) partially offsetting the payable tax charge (-€1 million).

The net result thus stands at €0.6 million.

Positive cash-flow from operations and healthy financial position

Prodways Group effectively transformed its result into cash and generated a financing capacity of €4.6 million in 2024. Working capital requirements decreased (-€0.5 million), as did the tax charge paid.

The cash flow generated by operations thus significantly increased in 2024. It stands at €4.4 million, an improvement of +18%. The amount of capex also decreased, to €1.4 million (compared to €3.3 million last year), with the end of certain R&D projects.

Consequently, the group's financial position remains solid, with €12 million in available cash and net debt of €2.0 million.

Transfer to Euronext Growth

At the end of January 2025, the Board of Directors decided to convene a Mixed General Meeting held on March 10, 2025. During this meeting, shareholders approved the transfer of listing of its securities to Euronext Growth Paris.

The company's Board of Directors, meeting on March 19, 2025, therefore decided to implement this transfer (read the dedicated press release on Prodways Group website).

The transfer project aims to allow the company to be listed on a market offering a more flexible regulatory framework better suited to its size and market capitalization by reducing certain operational constraints specific to the Euronext Paris market. The transfer to Euronext Growth Paris should simplify the company's operations and reduce listing-related costs while allowing it to continue benefiting from the financial market's attractions.

Outlook

In 2024, the group focused on improving the profitability of each activity rather than revenue growth. For 2025, Prodways Group maintains this priority and aims to keep revenue stable or slightly increasing. Regarding profitability, the company aims to improve the current EBITDA margin rate compared to 2024.

Strategic reflection

At the end of 2024, the Board of Directors wished to initiate a strategic reflection to give the group a new direction. This reflection takes place in a general context of difficulties in the 3D printing market.

In this context, Prodways Group is pleased with the diversification of its activities since its creation (3D software, 3D printers, 3D materials, 3D part manufacturing, medical applications), allowing the company to remain one of the best players in the sector in terms of profitability. Each of the group's activities individually shows promising development prospects.

The general management of Prodways is therefore tasked with developing each activity, ensuring their sustainability under the best possible conditions, and proposing new strategic options aimed at revaluing Prodways' stock. The company plans to announce its conclusions on the company's direction no later than the second quarter of 2025.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group is a specialist in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique positioning as an integrated European player. The Group has developed right across the 3D printing value chain (software, machines, materials, parts & services) with a high value added technological industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid and powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The company also manufactures and markets parts on demand, prototypes and small production run 3D printed items in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division).

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 - PWG), the Group reported in 2024 revenue of €59 million.

For further information: https://www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news of Prodways group on Twitter and LinkedIn !

@Prodways

Prodways Group

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Hugo Soussan
Investor Relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Shareholders contact
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetrureaux@actus.fr		MEDIA CONTACT

Manon Clairet
Financial media relations
Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

Disclaimer

Releases from Prodways Group may contain forward-looking declarations with statements of objectives. These forward-looking statements reflect the current expectations of Prodways Group. Their realization, however, depends on known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or events to differ significantly from those previously anticipated. The risks and uncertainties that might affect the Group's future ability to achieve its targets are reiterated and presented in detail in our Annual financial report on Prodways Group's website (www.prodways-group.com). This list of risks, uncertainties and other factors is not exhaustive. Other unanticipated, unknown or unpredictable factors may also have significant negative effects on the achievement of our objectives. The current release and the information contained therein do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe, nor a solicitation for an order to purchase or subscribe to shares in Prodways Group or in any subsidiaries thereof listed in whatsoever country.

Appendix

Definition of alternative performance indicators

- Current EBITDA: Operating income before "depreciation, amortization and provisions", "other items of operating income" and "Group share of the earnings of affiliated companies".

- Income from ordinary activities: Operating income before "other items of operating income" and "Group share of the earnings of affiliated companies".

- Net Debt/Net Cash: Net debt/Net cash excluding lease liabilities resulting from the application of IFRS 16 and including the value of treasury stock.

- Cash-flow from operations: Cash-flow from operating activities before change in working capital.

P&L Statement

(in thousands of euros)20242023
REVENUE58 66974 565
Capitalized production427947
Inventories and work in progress201(310)
Other income from operations649424
Purchases and external charges(27 022)(36 910)
Personnel expenses(27 080)(32 407)
Tax and duties(448)(630)
Depreciation, amortization, and provisions (net of reversals)(3 096)(4 933)
Other operating income and expenses(160)289
INCOME FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES2 1381 035
Non-recurring items in operating income(870)(13 627)
Group-share of the earnings of affiliated companies--
OPERATING INCOME1 268(12 592)
Interest on gross debt(495)(362)
Interest on cash and cash equivalents(79)(29)
net borrowing cost (a)(574)(391)
Other financial income (b)400155
Other financial expense (c)(25)(484)
FINANCIAL INCOME AND EXPENSES (d=a+b+c)(199)(721)
Income tax(457)(710)
NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS613(14 023)
Net income from discontinued operations--
consolidated net income613(14 023)
INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY SHAREHOLDER545(14 009)
INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS68(14)
Average number of shares51 576 20051 553 948

Cash-flow statement

(in thousands of euros)20242023
net income from continuing operations613(14 023)
Accruals2 17419 613
Capital gains and losses on disposals822(2 621)
Group Share of income of equity-accounted companies--
CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIng activities ( before neutralization of the net borrowing cost and taxes)3 6092 969
Expense for net debt574391
Tax expense457710
cash flow from operations (after neutralization of the net borrowing cost and taxes)4 6404 070
Tax paid(781)(1 780)
Change in working capital requirements5041 406
NET CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (a)4 3633 696
Investing activities
Payments/acquisition of intangible assets(959)(1 222)
Payments/acquisition of property, plant and equipment assets(478)(2 070)
Proceeds/disposal of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets1049
Payments/acquisition of non-current financial assets(8)(41)
Proceeds/disposal of non-current financial assets4047
Net cash inflow/outflow on the acquisition/disposal of subsidiaries1922 674
NET CASH FLOW FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES (B)(1 203)(563)
Financing activities
Capital increase--
Dividends payed to group shareholders--
Dividends payed to minority interests-(35)
Other operations on the capital (share buyback, other)(560)(55)
Proceeds from borrowings-5 750
Repayment of borrowings(6 335)(6 260)
Cost of net debt(591)(347)
NET CASH FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (C)(7 486)(947)
CASH FLOW GENERATED BY CONTINUING OPERATIONS (D = A+B+C)(4 326)2 186
CASH FLOW GENERATED BY DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS57(57)
CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS(4 269)2 129
Effects of exchange rate changes10(9)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE BEGINNING OF THE YEAR16 21614 096
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT THE END OF THE YEAR11 95716 216

Condolidates balance sheet

(in thousands of euros)31/12/202431/12/2023
NON-CURRENT ASSETS59 26761 075
Goodwill39 05639 056
Other intangible assets5 6976 111
Property, plant and equipment7 6468 726
Right of use5 6026 541
Other financial assets832640
Deffered tax asset4342
Current ASSETS39 32243 829
Net trade receivables5 2516 141
Contract assets13 90214 324
Other current assets-65
Tax receivables payable7 6045 560
Cash and cash equivalents5101 519
Assets held for sale12 05516 221
TOTAL ASSETS 558
NON-CURRENT ASSETS98 589105 462

(in thousands of euros)31/12/202431/12/2023
EQUITY ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNER OF THE PARENT53 46653 437
STAKES ATTRIBUTABLE TO NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS16093
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES15 22120 691
Long-term provisions692794
Long-term liabilities - portion due in more than one year10 22714 667
Lease liabilities - portion due in more than one year4 2015 069
Deferred tax liabilities101161
CURRENT LIABILITIES29 74230 683
Short-term provisions6231 815
Long-term liabilities - portion due in less than one year4 4624 520
Lease liabilities - portion due in less than one year1 5461 630
Operating payables9 8129 423
Contract liabilities432543
Other current liabilities12 81612 618
Tax liabilities payable52135
LIABILITIES FOR SALE 558
TOTAL LIABILITIES98 589105 462


1 The 2023 sales figure on a comparable basis with the current scope is €59m. Adjustments between reported IFRS sales and sales on a comparable basis with the current scope include: Software revenues for H1 2023 under the Agent classification (effective from 1 July 2023 due to a contractual change, reducing revenues by €6.3m), exclusion from the Solidscape scope and exclusion from the Cristal scope due to the disposal of the latter in H1 2024.
2 See the glossary in the appendix for a definition of alternative performance indicators
3 The sum of the aggregates of the two divisions must be supplemented by intra-group eliminations and the structure to obtain the consolidated result presented above.

Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90527-cp_prodways_fy-2024_en.pdf

