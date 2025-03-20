Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (CBOE: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company") is excited to announce that its venture partner, Cykel AI ("Cykel") (LSE: CYK), a leader in AI-driven automation solutions, has successfully launched its latest AI-Agent, Samson, in market. Samson is a digital research analyst, which supports the talent acquisition pipeline by providing research and writing pro-level company reports for investing, consulting and advisory teams. Samson was designed to optimize and streamline the talent acquisition process for organizations, globally.

The global recruitment industry is projected to reach $998 billion by 20281, driven by the increasing demand for efficient hiring solutions. Organizations face mounting challenges in identifying top talent while managing vast amounts of candidate data. Samson empowers businesses by automating labor-intensive processes, enabling faster, data-driven decision-making, and improving recruitment efficiency.

Samson leverages advanced natural language processing (NLP) and machine learning to analyze vast data sources, assess candidate profiles, and provide actionable insights that enhance hiring outcomes. He instantly gathers and synthesizes industry trends, salary benchmarks, and competitor hiring data by providing a comprehensive search of the public internet and private data sources to perform in-depth, high-quality research.

By integrating Samson, talent acquisition teams can reduce manual workload, enhance decision-making accuracy, and accelerate the hiring pipeline, giving companies a strategic edge in securing top-tier talent.

"AI is redefining how organizations approach hiring, and Samson represents a significant advancement in recruitment automation," said Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer. "By leveraging AI-Agent driven insights, companies can make faster, smarter hiring decisions while optimizing resources. As part of Pioneer AI Foundry's strategy to incubate revenue-generating AI Agents, Samson and Lucy exemplify the next generation of AI Agent-powered enterprise solutions. Our venture partnership with Cykel AI executes on our vision of scaling revenue generating AI Agent technologies across industries."

ABOUT CYKEL AI

Cykel AI creates autonomous digital workers that perform complex business tasks without human supervision. The digital platform puts repetitive tasks on autopilot, enabling recruitment, sales and research teams to operate more efficiently and scale effectively. For more information on Lucy, visit: www.cykel.ai/lucy or investors@cykel.ai.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI is a next-generation agentic AI venture builder, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Crowdform - an AI agent technology and intellectual property development company. By leveraging a venture studio and technology incubator model, Pioneer AI develops and scales revenue-generating agentic-AI-driven technologies at the intersection of AI agents and DeFi/crypto, leveraging the Solana ecosystem. Pioneer specializes in autonomous revenue-generating AI agent solutions, which are primarily developed within its wholly owned operating subsidiary Crowdform.

In addition, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with leading AI companies globally, with several projects fully deployed and in market delivered through operating companies in which Pioneer is a significant shareholder. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue-generating agentic AI and DeFi.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

