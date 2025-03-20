Das Instrument NVAM TH0201010R12 INTOUCH HLDGS -NVDR- BA 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2025The instrument NVAM TH0201010R12 INTOUCH HLDGS -NVDR- BA 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2025Das Instrument SWTF TH0201A10Y19 INTOUCH HLDGS -FGN.-BA 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2025The instrument SWTF TH0201A10Y19 INTOUCH HLDGS -FGN.-BA 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2025Das Instrument LUH CA55069Q1046 LUXXFOLIO HLDGS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2025The instrument LUH CA55069Q1046 LUXXFOLIO HLDGS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2025Das Instrument X8D CA22675G1028 CRITICAL REAG. PROC.CORP. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.03.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.03.2025The instrument X8D CA22675G1028 CRITICAL REAG. PROC.CORP. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.03.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 21.03.2025